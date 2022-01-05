WILLIAMSTOWN — The front page of the Jan. 2 edition of The New York Times Book Review features a superb mini-biography of Sinclair Lewis, the Nobel Prize-winning author of such American classics as “Main Street,” “Elmer Gantry” and “Dodsworth.”
Fine and important as these works are, the centerpiece of Robert Gottlieb’s article is “Babbitt.” It’s an appropriate choice: Lewis published the story of George F. Babbitt, a downright upright solid citizen of the fictional city of Zenith, 100 years ago.
The hard-drinking, curmudgeonly Lewis was approaching the height of his creativity and popularity in 1922, and it wasn’t until about 20 years later that he took up residence at Thorvale Farm, a sprawling estate off Oblong Road in Williamstown.
He was neither the first nor the last celebrity to seek peace and solitude in what was for some years promoted as “The Village Beautiful.” Cole Porter lived here for while at an estate off West Main Street and Lewis’s near-neighbor in South Williamstown was James Gould Cozzens, author of such sagas as “Guard of Honor.”
I never laid eyes on Lewis: He died in Rome in 1951, two years before I was born, and had departed Williamstown some years before that.
Cozzens was to be seen, usually in the late morning, driving a low-slung, dark crimson Thunderbird coupe back and forth on Routes 7 & 2 between his house on Torrey Woods Road and Spring Street, where he picked up his mail and newspapers.
Then, as now, Spring Street is the confluence of many walks of local life, and it formed the backdrop of a Lewis-related story recounted by the late Barnaby Conrad in his memoir “Fun While It Lasted.”
A high school and college classmate of my late father’s, Conrad managed to get himself hired fresh out of college as private secretary to Lewis. He reported for duty in Williamstown.
Lewis was a tough boss, notorious for flying into towering rages and firing every employee within range. One day, Conrad, who evidently lived in fear of imminent termination and long-term damage to his plan for a literary career, was dispatched to Spring Street to do some errands.
He parked Lewis’ car and wandered into a nearby bookstore, where he spent some time flirting with the clerk, a girl from Pittsfield. Growing increasingly preoccupied, he went about his other chores and eventually returned to the car, loaded his purchases into it and inserted the ignition key. It wouldn’t fit.
Jittery about a possible tardy return to Thorvale, he telephoned the house and said he’d be late. He then shifted the car into neutral and coaxed it down the street’s slight southbound incline to a service station at the end.
The mechanic hadn’t been under the car for more than a few minutes before Conrad mentioned the owner’s identity.
“This isn’t Mr. Lewis’s car,” he said. “He has a Buick.”
The light dawned. Conrad seized his parcels and dashed up Spring Street, stopping along the way to inform the police so that the owner of the “stolen” car could be reunited with it, found the Buick and headed for home.
Lewis apparently was none the wiser, but Conrad’s secretarial career was ended soon afterward by his irascible employer.
His successor was Ida King of Pittsfield, the clerk in the bookstore. Ida King Compton told friends in later years that Lewis proposed to her, but that she favored Charles Compton, a professor of chemistry at Williams.
A few resolutions
A crowd-sourcing campaign in aid of gathering New Year’s resolutions from readers enjoyed moderate success. With thanks, a sampling of the results is offered herewith:
• Former Pittsfield Mayors Evan Dobelle and Sara Hathaway resolved, respectively, to “Stay positive and test negative” and to “preserve democracy.”
• “Remember who you are. Help when you can. Laugh often. Read or listen to something new every week,” advises Jon Marks, of Lenox.
• “I resolve to find last year’s resolutions and see if I did any of them,” wrote Pittsfield native Sheila Mahan.
• Beth Drummond Casey, a Williamstown native now living in Baltimore, aims to “pay closer attention to important friends from my youth.”