D. R. Bahlman: Spring’s simple promise — summer

WILLIAMSTOWN — April showers and May flowers my eye: The main promise of a Berkshire spring is the reasonably fast delivery of summer and that’s flat.
Over the years, I’ve stored various descriptions of spring to be rolled out when a first-time visitor, prospective or on-site, asks about it.
“Oh, spring must be lovely in the Berkshires,” used to set off my conversational general quarters alarm. Do I prevaricate? (“Well, I’m not sure I’d say it’s ‘lovely,’ but …”)
Perhaps the unobtrusive change-of-subject ploy? (“Hey, I remember coming to your neck of the woods in April a few years ago. Beautiful, just perfect. Now, that’s spring …”)
It may be advancing age and a deepening appreciation of straight answers that’s inspired me to set these strategies aside in recent years.
These days, I usually lay it out: “Where I live, we call it ‘mud season.’ Most people don’t plant anything outdoors at least until early June, and a lot of the roads still need work — bad potholes this year. The good thing is, it’s short.”
None of this is to say that a Berkshire spring is devoid of charm. After what seems to have been a particularly brutal pothole and frost heave season, drivers are gradually gaining confidence that certain stretches of road known to be in rough shape are being patched and are no longer hazards to tires and suspension systems.
Last weekend, headed north on upper North Street in Pittsfield, the winter home of location of at least two doozies of potholes, I drove behind a near-new SUV operated by a resident of the neighborhood.
I could tell the driver lived nearby because he set an obviously well-practiced zig zag course in the northbound lane from Springside Avenue almost to Reid before turning left.
We encountered no potholes because they’d been patched, but the work was done so recently that force of habit hadn’t loosened its grip.
Many years ago, when I was employed as a full-time reporter for this newspaper, it was decided to establish a “hotline” for the sole purpose of allowing readers to call in to report potholes in need of repair.
Business was brisk for the first week or two, but it soon became clear that the calls were coming from the same dozen-or-so people about the same potholes. As I recall, Department of Public Works officials took the (not unreasonable) position that midseason pothole repairs were ineffective — they rarely lasted more than a week or so — and expensive.
The Most Wanted Pothole list gradually transformed into a “watch list,” and was eventually discontinued.
Bear in mind
Berkshire spring also rouses wildlife from winter torpor. This is nice for bird lovers who’ve waited months for the opening of outdoor song season. It also means a surge in the number of bear sightings.
Twenty-five years ago, the presence of bears in residential neighborhoods was somewhat remarkable and newsworthy. Today, unfortunately, sightings and near-encounters are almost commonplace.
Bears’ appetites are just as ravenous, their senses of smell just as keen and their memories just as sharp as they’ve always been, but their ranges are being steadily constricted and they don’t scare easily.
My general assignment beat often included bear coverage, and I found myself one May evening on the lawn of a house on Williams Street. A woman had been broiling a steak in her stove, and the aroma had attracted a young bear to the property.
Its presence was unnoticed by the woman until it pushed open the screen door of the kitchen and glanced around, perhaps curious to determine when dinner was to be served.
The woman edged out of the kitchen, summoned her children to an upstairs bedroom and locked the door. She then called her husband at work.
A brief conversation ensued and the husband called 911. Emergency services and a representative of the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife were soon on the scene, as were many neighbors.
Coaxed out of the kitchen, the bear headed for the nearest tree, which it climbed. Eventually, the group of neighbors, encouraged by police and other officials, headed home. The terrified bear was tranquilized and relocated.
Another Berkshire spring had sprung.