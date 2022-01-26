WILLIAMSTOWN — An inventory of my overcrowded clothes closet has turned up 74 neckties.
I can’t remember the last time I wore a tie, and I hadn’t given a thought to my long-neglected store of neckwear until I came across an article in the July 18, 2021, issue of The Atlantic magazine headlined “Neckties Are the New Bow Ties.” The “subhead” of the story written by Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, a fashion historian, curator and journalist, reads: “Now that tie wearers have tasted freedom, no one should expect them to go back.”
Not to worry; I couldn’t even if I wanted to. It’s clear that yet another side effect of the pandemic has taken firm hold: Remote work has relieved countless male wage-earners of the requirement to wear pants, to say nothing of neckties, provided they mind their camera angles.
Still, as Chrisman-Campbell astutely points out, this isn’t the first time that the nation has struggled “to recover from a global pandemic, a shattered economy and record unemployment levels [as] headlines despaired: ‘NECKTIES DOOMED.’”
She was referring to 1921, and “reports of the tie’s death were premature, to say the least.”
This time, Chrisman-Campbell writes, neckties are unlikely to make a full resurgence. She predicts they’ll continue to be worn on “most formal occasions, and as quirky accoutrements for the self-consciously old-fashioned or whimsical. In other words, neckties are the new bow ties.”
I may give some of my old neckties away, but many that were acquired when I was — self-consciously or not — whimsical, are keepers.
There’s the “fish tie,” an eminently-wearable, lifelike depiction of a rainbow trout, beautifully colored and guaranteed to incur the mild disapproval of the more cautious dressers in the party. The “shrimp tie” inhabits the same category. Acquired with the fish tie in a southwest Florida seafood market in the early 1990s, it evokes cocktail sauce, country music and cold beer.
Another exhibit, viewed from a distance, resembles a run-of-the-mill dot/medallion tie, decorated with near-microscopic symbols of something or other. Seen up close, these prove to be capital-letter U’s crossed with screws. It was an unexpected favorite of my parents, who wisely counseled me never to wear it on dates.
What I came to call the “bridle” tie almost didn’t make it into the permanent collection. Headed to a meeting in South County early on a summer evening in the mid-1990s, I spotted a horse running loose on outer West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield. I stopped in the shoulder, turned on the flashers, got out and approached the horse, which seemed to be bewildered. It had no bridle, so I took off my tie and loosely fastened it around the horse’s neck. Leading the animal by the tie, a silk number purloined from my father, I headed for the nearest house and hadn’t gone far when a motorist pulled over. He said he had a pretty good idea where the horse belonged and offered to call the owners from the house.
Luckily, the guy’s guess was correct. The owners appeared within a few minutes. I was thanked and reunited with my tie, which was soaked with horse sweat and somewhat aromatic. It spent a month or two in the back seat of the car before I had it dry cleaned and pressed, expenses that I figured entitled me to claim ownership. (It only recently occurred to me that this sort of reasoning helps explain how I ended up with 74 neckties.)
For a brief time in the 1980s, I followed the short-lived fashion of wearing yellow patterned ties, yellow having been tapped by some tastemaker as a “power color.” Several yellow ties inhabit my closet. How much power ended up flowing my way, I’ll never know, but I was brought up short the other day when I unearthed a quote from J.D. Salinger, author of “The Catcher in the Rye”:
“I don’t suppose a writing man ever really gets rid of his old crocus-yellow neckties,” he wrote. “Sooner or later, I think, they show up in his prose and there isn’t a hell of a lot he can do about it.” Uh-oh.