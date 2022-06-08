D.R. Bahlman: The pistol-packing judge who favored gun control

WILLIAMSTOWN — I first met M. Andrew Dwyer Jr. in the winter of 1978. We both had new jobs: I had been promoted to court reporter for the Troy (N.Y.) Times-Record and Dwyer had recently been appointed Rensselaer County judge by then-New York Gov. Hugh L. Carey. Dwyer’s predecessor on the county bench, Con G. Cholakis, had won election to the state Supreme Court.
The appointment set more than a few heads to shaking. Near the top of the list of worries was whether Dwyer, a recovering alcoholic for more than a decade, could “keep his powder dry,” as one observer put it. (He did, as it turned out.)
Our meeting in Dwyer’s chambers had been arranged by the incumbent court reporter, a scholarly and savvy journalist named Mike Connor, whose fair, accurate and exacting reporting had favorably impressed the judge.
Connor made it clear that my first encounter with Dwyer would be crucial: Success in the job depended heavily on behind-the-scenes access, which was, for good or ill, controlled by the sitting judge. The meeting would be less of a talk than a test.
Dwyer’s career to date had included a colorful four-year stint as district attorney (he once threatened to prosecute a young Peter Jennings for obscenity in connection with a network television piece on sex education in schools) and a much longer run as one of the area’s best-known criminal defense lawyers. He was an expert direct and cross-examiner. No courtroom protocols prevailed, but by the end of a three-plus hour “chat” that included discussion of classic literature and film, the music of the 1930s and ‘40s, letters of marque, piracy, small boat sailing, airplanes, John Peter Zenger, World War II, Edward R. Murrow, Emperor Hirohito, Winston S. Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt and microelectronics, I had been judged and not found wanting.
So began a three-year workday routine that had me in the judge’s chambers by 8:30 a.m. and back at my desk in the newsroom by 4:30 or 5 p.m. to write.
I spent a lot of time in the judge’s chambers. Dwyer drank “40 weight” black coffee by the quart, puffed countless Lucky Strikes lit with his “wind-proof” Zippo, and, in between hearings and conferences, held forth.
In those days — and, I believe, now — county judges administered the state’s gun permit laws and regulations. A part-time clerk, usually a retired police officer, took in pistol permit applications, arranged and/or verified the associated required training, checked for criminal histories and passed the paperwork to the judge. Nobody got a pistol permit without his signature.
Andy Dwyer loved guns. He admired the workmanship that went into their design and manufacture and was fascinated by the history — primarily of the Western United States — evoked by such names as Colt and Remington.
His own collection of guns was extensive, and he didn’t consider himself to be fully dressed for the day without his prized .25-caliber Beretta Model 950 semi-automatic pistol in its waistband holster.
He could carry the weapon concealed because the law placed judges in the category of law enforcement. He also believed that anyone who routinely tells convicted felons that they’ll be spending years in prison might find themselves in personal jeopardy if the length of a grudge exceeds the length of a sentence.
Dwyer did not hunt. An excellent shot, he kept guns for target practice and personal protection. As a lawyer, he was somewhat skeptical of gun control laws, but he considered them to be a necessary inconvenience, not a threat to law-abiding citizens’ constitutionally protected rights. Sometimes he’d declare that he never had, and never would, permit a gun to be denied to and/or taken from a sane, law-abiding person.
As a veteran of Army infantry service in the Pacific during World War II, he fully understood the purpose of the weapon he carried; his personal collection did not include military rifles. He no longer had any use for them.
I like to think that many gun owners share Dwyer’s views and are horrified as he would have be by the carnage brought about through the too-easy acquisition of weapons designed for the sole purpose of killing people.
I believe Andy Dwyer would have wanted them to speak up. Now.