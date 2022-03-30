D. R. Bahlman: Think twice before dropping (in)famous names

WILLIAMSTOWN — A college classmate returned from spring break in 1976 with a new pet.
A Florida resident, my friend had made the return trip to New Hampshire in his customized van with a companion: a piranha.
“Adolph,” in his luxuriously appointed tank, was prominently placed in my friend’s dorm room, where visitors gathered several times a day to watch the fish at his mealtimes.
He did not disappoint. Positioned near the side of the tank farthest away from his unsuspecting live prey, Adolph displayed signs of “working himself up,” my classmate explained. A bright red spot just behind the gills would turn even brighter and the fish would dart toward his target. There would be a flurry of activity — a swirling, bubbly tangle of tooth, tail and fin — ending with nary a scale of Adolph’s entree to be seen.
Not everyone enjoyed the spectacle, and the novelty soon wore off to the point where Adolph dined alone or a deux with his owner. And, those being simpler times, no one apparently gave a thought to the appropriateness of the fish’s name
After all, making deathly attacks was Adolph’s nature. Killing was wired into his DNA and he killed, presumably, only to feed himself. Why name him for Adolf Hitler, one of the most notorious mass murderers in world history?
The answer, I’d guess at this late date, is that the choice was meant to be funny: At the very least, both the fish and the leader of the Third Reich were bad-tempered and cold-blooded, albeit each in his own way.
I’d also guess that these days — and perhaps back then, but nobody spoke up — a fair number of people would fail to see the humor. It’s well settled now: Hitler, Nazism and the Holocaust never should be the stuff of jokes.
Godwin’s Law
Fast-forward 14 years to 1990, the year that a young lawyer, Michael Godwin, proposed what has since become an eponymous “law” enshrined in 2012 in the Oxford English Dictionary: The longer any online argument goes on, the more likely it is that someone will bring up, collectively or individually, Hitler, the Nazis and the Holocaust.
In a 2017 interview, Godwin attributed an uptick in online comparisons to fascism to Donald Trump’s style of campaigning.
“[The campaign] was so populist and so outside the political establishment that it inspired people to reach for the comparisons because we’ve never had a president like this come in as a media personality outsider,” he told TIME Magazine.
He acknowledged that Trump wasn’t the first candidate or president to be compared to Hitler.
“As far as I know, every president who has been president from the time I got on the internet has been compared by someone to Hitler,” he said. “People compared President Obama to Hitler. People have forgotten there were pictures of Obama with a Hitler moustache. That talk was crazy.”
From here, it appears also to be intellectually sloppy and dangerous. It’s dangerous because it can intimidate people into shelving their First Amendment right to express their opinions for fear that they’ll be likened to Hitler or depicted as admirers and/or supporters of Nazism.
Godwin said that people frequently offer such comparisons in the heat of rhetorical battle “because they haven’t thought hard about history and what’s different between now and Germany in the 1930s or Cambodia in the 1970s.”
Local application
Last week, in a letter to the editor of this newspaper, Williamstown resident Ralph Hammann reported that collectors of signatures on a petition calling for additional public consideration of a proposal to hire a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging officer at Mount Greylock Regional School were told by more than a few residents that while they favor the petition’s aim, they would not sign it for fear of negative consequences at workplaces and in social circles.
They worried that they would be cast, unfairly and inaccurately, as opponents of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
And, in a comment published online, a professor at Williams College likened the petition’s backers to Nazis, Hammann said.
Like muscles, civil rights weaken when they’re not exercised. Citizens may pick their battles, to be sure, and sometimes this citizen wonders where to draw the line. But call me a Nazi? Hand me that pen.