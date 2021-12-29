WILLIAMSTOWN — The first big mistake of my working life in newspapering was when I accidentally made a man a millionaire. For about a minute.
With apologies to the producers of “Dragnet” and to those who aren’t familiar with the opening lines of that fine cop show of the 1960s, “I was working the day watch” on the copy/wire desk of the Troy (N.Y.) Times-Record, now The Record.
One of my duties on that early-morning shift was to pull the winning state lottery numbers off the AP wire and hand them across the desk for placement on a page.
The passage of 43 years has obscured the precise cause of the error that resulted in another day’s numbers appearing in that day’s edition of the paper, but there is no doubt about one thing: It was my fault.
The Times-Record put six editions on the street between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. They were “zoned” editions, with items on the front page, section fronts and one or two inside pages laid out to highlight events in different parts of the paper’s circulation area, which extended to three counties in addition to Rensselaer, of which Troy is the county seat. Soon after the last edition was distributed to news dealers and subscribers in the city of Troy, the copy desk phone rang. I answered.
The caller asked for “whoever does the lottery numbers.” I confessed.
“I just wanted to double-check,” the man said. “I think I may have a winner here.”
I asked him to hold on and went to check the wire copy. I reread it and nearly wept: I’d run the previous day’s numbers. I apologized at length, then apologized for apologizing at length. There was silence on the other end.
Finally, the man spoke. “It’s OK,” he said. “I thought it was probably too good to be true.”
For reasons too nebulous to explore here, I didn’t ask the caller’s name or give my own. It seemed pointless. What could I have done? Sent a fruit basket?
The millionaire-for-a-minute comes to mind every now and then, but nearly always when I see and/or hear of acts of kindness, decency and respect. That guy could have been excused for being furiously disappointed and for venting his wrath on me and all who sailed in the good ship Times-Record.
He did none of these things. Indeed, he thanked me for checking and softly hung up.
The current feature on my reading tablet is a biography of J.D. Salinger, author of the best-seller “The Catcher in the Rye,” which was published in 1951.
In his later years, Salinger became increasingly distressed by what he viewed as meanness all around him.
He was attacked by former allies for suing in federal court to protect his copyright of “Catcher” after a Swedish publisher released an unauthorized “sequel” of the novel. Salinger won the first round in court but lost on appeal.
One of his biographers, Kenneth Slawenski, described Salinger as a kind, considerate, thoughtful person who expected always to be treated well by others. Yet even when he was not, Slawenski writes, Salinger always responded politely and without rancor.
The last few years of his life (he died in 2010 at age 91) found Salinger mourning the gradual but steady disappearance of politeness, grace and civility from the American character. The creator of (and likely model for) Holden Caulfield, the “Catcher,” the misguided but good-hearted savior of youngsters headed for a fall over a cliff obscured by the tall-growing “rye” of falsehood and fakery, had abandoned the mission.
May it regain energy in the new year.