WILLIAMSTOWN — No sooner had the TV remote been re-set to deliver an Independence Day reality far removed from a certain feel-good network’s marathon observance of “Christmas in July” than the landline phone lit up and burbled a cheery alert.
Good old 413, the Williamstown exchange and a familiar-looking number appeared on the little screen, but I wasn’t deceived. It was the cocktail hour on a holiday, prime time for scammers, and I was in the mood for some telephonic jousting. I’m easily entertained.
Things got off to a rollicking start. “I want to speak to Doodley Bahlman,” the caller said. “Close enough,” I replied. “It’s actually Doodley Bahackleman, but what can I do for you?”
Apart from some harmless fun, there’s method in this apparent madness: It verifies the (in)accuracy of any records phone crooks may have of the (mis)pronunciation of my first name, thus flagging future calls as the attempted rip-offs they are before too much time is wasted. It also calls into question the spelling and pronunciation of my last name, but I’ll probably have to wait a long time before somebody calls for this Bahackleman person: Scammers don’t much care if they have your name right, they’re after the big game: Social Security and/or Medicare numbers. Besides, I’d be hard-pressed to stifle my guffaws. Bahackleman indeed. Raise a glass. Isn’t this fun?
“I’m calling from the Office of Medicare,” the caller continued. “Oh?” I replied, in the worried/innocent tone I’ve perfected over many years. “There’s nothing wrong, is there?”
I was assured that all was well. In fact, the caller was delighted to inform me, my life on Medicare was about to improve with the addition of many benefits not previously available. Blah. Blah.
A few questions posed by the hapless, 69-year-old baby boomer with the weird name soon established that I was being urged to sign up for a Medicare Advantage Plan. I’d heard the pitch so often I knew the script as well as if I’d written it myself: In addition to Medicare-covered services, I could be eligible for benefits not covered by Medicare, including dental visits, hearing aids, vision care and health club memberships. The plans are offered by private insurers who are paid a flat monthly fee for every Medicare beneficiary they cover.
This sounds fine, and it’s attracted a lot of customers: According to a report in the June bulletin of AARP, 42 percent of the nation’s 26.9 million Medicare beneficiaries were enrolled in “advantage” plans as of 2022.
The same report, however, highlights the finding in April by the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that 13 percent of some 85,000 requests for tests or treatment from Medicare advantage recipients during a single week in 2019 were denied, despite their eligibility for coverage under “original” Medicare.
Medicare Advantage plans can require pre-authorization for a test or treatment, a provision that the department’s report says creates “the potential incentive for insurers to deny access to services and payment in an attempt to increase profits.”
Clearly, Medicare Advantage plans aren’t for everyone. Each situation is different, and certainly cannot be fully and carefully evaluated during a sales call from a stranger. If you’re interested, ask the caller to mail you some material. If he “needs” your Medicare number, hang up, but not before suggesting where he should go, and say Doodley Bahackleman sent him.