D.R. Bahlman: When a Mount Greylock English class wrote Kurt Vonnegut in 1974, he wrote them back

WILLIAMSTOWN — Nearly 50 years ago, students in an English class taught by Elliot Fenander at Mount Greylock Regional High School wrote letters to the author of a book they’d been assigned to read.
The letters were written in the autumn of 1974 to Kurt Vonnegut Jr., whose novel “Slaughterhouse-Five” they discussed in — and, apparently, outside — class.
“The students were shocked by the firebombing of Dresden, intrigued about Tralfamadore and enticed by Montana Wildhack,” Fenander recalled on Tuesday, referring to, respectively, a central theme in the novel; a planet visited by the story’s protagonist, Billy Pilgrim; and Pilgrim’s lover, a 20-year-old adult film actress. The plot has both being kidnapped and held captive on Tralfamadore, which Pilgrim, whose earthly persona was a mild-mannered Long Island optometrist, was able to reach by employing his power to time travel freely during his lifespan. Published in October 1969, the book was controversial; it was banned in several communities including Levittown, N.Y., in 1975 and Lakeland, Fla., in 1982. It was made into a movie in 1972.
The students did not receive a reply to their letters until February 1975. Their missives had been addressed, incorrectly, to Cape Cod; Vonnegut had since moved to New York City, where he died in 2007 at age 84.
Fenander, who lives in Hanover, N.H., posted Vonnegut’s letter on social media at the request of Steven McGill, one of the students in the class.
Washington, D.C., airport gate agent tells all
Under the rubric “You can’t make this stuff up,” a friend forwarded a compendium of an airline gate agent’s records of telephone conversations with legislators and/or members of their staffs.
Considering the source of the information (social media), the age of some of the reports (many of the legislators named are not current officeholders and haven’t been for years) and this department’s belief that it is not only possible but likely that a lot of “stuff” is made up, the selections have been heavily edited. They are offered, as are those miniature roulette wheels and slot machines, “for entertainment only.”
“I got a call from [X’s chief of staff] who wanted to go to Cape Town. I started to explain the length of the flight and the passport information when he interrupted me with ‘I’m not trying to make you look stupid, but Cape Town is in Massachusetts.’ “Without trying to make him look stupid, I calmly explained that Cape Cod is in Massachusetts. Cape Town is in South Africa. His response: Click!”
“[A congressman] called to make reservations for a flight from Chicago to Rhino, N.Y. I was at a loss for words. Finally, I said, ‘Are you sure that’s the name of the town?’ ‘Yeah. What flights do you have?’ he replied. I came back with ‘I’m sorry sir. I’ve looked up every airport code in the country and can’t find a Rhino anywhere.’ He told me to check a map, so I scoured a map of New York and finally offered, ‘You don’t mean Buffalo, do you?’ ‘Yeah, whatever,’ he replied. ‘I knew it was a big animal.’”
Good news from the lab
Some months ago in this space, in the hope of encouraging other men to be screened for prostate cancer, I reported my diagnosis of intermediate-risk disease and my decision to have it treated with an aggressive course of radiation and hormone therapy.
As my doctor assured me that it most probably would, the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in my blood six months after the conclusion of radiation therapy has dropped sharply. It was measured last month at 0.07 nanograms per deciliter — barely detectable. My PSA was 10.7 nanograms per deciliter — and on a slow rise — when I began radiation last winter. I could have done nothing beyond “active surveyance,” and the odds might well have favored a normal lifespan, but a key number was going up, so I chose to attack the cancer.
There is no “one size fits all” answer to the question of what to do, but information is essential to strategizing. It begins with a simple blood test. To be sure, there’s a “yuck factor” associated with another aspect of diagnosis, but it’s not a big deal. As an old billboard ad campaign put it — rather effectively, I thought — “Don’t die of embarrassment.”