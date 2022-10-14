Dalton Delan: Take me back to the ballgame

It’s baseball’s grand culmination of another season.
Once again, a Yankee is a historic homerun king — unlike the prior three ball-blasters, with no steroid assist.
The sport has had a glorious run since 1749, when the first recorded game of “Bass-Ball” took place in Surrey, England. The Prince of Wales had an at-bat. By 1838, its bases were loaded in Canada. Eight years later, Hoboken, N.J., saw a four-inning 23-1 rout of the New York Knickerbocker Club by the New York Nine. Scarcely time for a hot dog. No need for a seventh-inning stretch.
America’s “national pastime” has been surpassed by football in the country’s consciousness. It’s heartbreaking. Long before my friend Buzzy wrote “Friday Night Lights,” celebrating the pigskin takeover, we played stickball games in the street. Our friend Robbie, with his eidetic memory, knew every baseball stat. We traded baseball cards and argued Mantle versus Maris. A trip to the Bronx to see the Yankees play was the greatest thrill.
My father took me on a drive-by of Dodger Stadium before they tore it down. He was raised in Red Hook, Brooklyn, so their decamping westward was the ultimate betrayal. I still remember that ride and how wistful he was. Boyhood dreams die hard. It all came back to me recently when a couple I hadn’t seen in 20 years called out my name in a neighborhood store. “You haven’t aged a bit,” one of them said. “You haven’t stopped prevaricating,” I said.
They were the parents of one of the boys I coached in Little League. It seems so long ago. It was the best job I ever had. I would have paid them to do it. It is hard to imagine anything more exciting than when one of your boys gets a hit or makes a great throw from the outfield or smiles knowing he is fully Americanized. I had a very international team. Baseball was the great melting pot, a key to belonging. Small wonder some of the best major league players come from the Caribbean, South and Central America. It’s a ticket out. Having started on these shores in Canada, it is a magic carpet north and south.
Now it feels slow to all too many, especially in a world of videogaming and quick-cut action. Major League Baseball is speeding up the pitching clock. Hope they don’t squeeze the game back down to four innings. The slow lane has its advantages. It’s a great deal safer than football, but less so than working your thumbs on a controller while sprawled on the couch. Sure, they wear helmets in football, as in baseball, but head banging is built into a tackle sport.
Science is only beginning to take full account of the damage wrought by hits to the head. Take too many blows and you may sport a MAGA ballcap. As good an explanation as any I have heard. Just saying.
If you’re a reader and welcome a way-back ride to baseball’s early days, you could do worse than digging up copies of Darryl Brock’s novels: “If I Never Get Back,” “Two in the Field” and “Havana Heat.” They are time-travel delights, much like Jack Finney’s “Time and Again” and “From Time to Time.” If Oprah can recommend reads, so can I. On my bucket list is a visit to where they shot “Field of Dreams.” True, football can carry you back to 1892, so it’s no slouch in the nostalgia department. Let’s “win one for the Gipper,” but old football is just cured pork.
Standing in that store aisle, we compared notes on where our lives had taken us. One of the parents showed off on their phone a recent photo of their son. He’s a lawyer now. Traded his numbered shirt for a white collar. I barely recognized him. But I saw in myself the younger parent who coached their son for years. That other me is my dream self: the one who stayed up long after dark making sure everyone spent time in the infield, perfecting a batting order.
I came into coaching by assisting my friend Harry. I got elevated when he lost his temper and gave as good as he got to pushy parents. He got drummed out of the league. Soon after, he went through a messy divorce and custody fight. He ended up homeless and spent a New England winter sleeping in his car. It was a rough go. I missed his baseball strategizing. When he was in town, I would buy him breakfast at the diner and drill him for tips. We’d replay the games. Eventually his heart gave out from living in the cold — and, maybe a little, missing coaching.
So here we are — boys into men but at our base, still wearing cleats. Play ball!