Dalton Delan: GOP's grand old backslide trails America's decline

Founded in 1854 in opposition to the expansion of slavery beyond the southern states, it had a great run for nearly 80 years. It boasted Abraham Lincoln as its first president. Hard to top that. But with Teddy Roosevelt’s shift to a splinter party in an attempt to win back the White House in 1912, it began a steady rightward slide. From its anti-slavery roots, it took over the South following civil rights legislation in the mid-1960s. It mastered dog-whistling. Lincoln would no longer have recognized it. Then came Roe v. Wade, and it was adopted by large numbers of Catholics and Evangelical Christians. With 19 Presidents in its column, it has the most of any party. America is a republic, and it’s the Republican Party.
Not to beat around the Bushes, with the Jan. 6 hearings still crime-time in prime-time, we can declare that the GOP is certifiably off its rocker. It didn’t have to be this way. That the daughter of Dick Cheney, slayer of Iraq, could be one of the only Republicans with the integrity to risk reelection by participating in the hearings is beyond what any sci-fi writer could have concocted. The big lie of a “stolen election” is no less than head-spinning madness worthy of “The Exorcist.” Nixon knew what he had done and quit. Gore let the chads hang to save belief in our system. Picture the reverse today. Accept the singularity of obsequious Mike Pence as a vertebrate among jellyfish.
There is no precedent in America for a political party, a cohesive block of citizens and a purported news network to applaud, amplify and enable — long past his sell-by date — a Manchurian candidate, a tool of special tax treatment and undiluted narcissism, who demands fealty worthy of a tin-pot dictator in a third-world nation or a Putin or Xi in a communist country. In 1935, Sinclair Lewis penned “It Can’t Happen Here,” describing a dystopia with a homegrown American Hitler. But post-1984, it can happen here.
Has all that the Founding Fathers shed blood to create become just a doormat for shameless Machiavellians such as Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell to wipe their feet? With six of nine Supreme Court justices appointed by Republican presidents, did we imagine we would see the day when the trope of states’ rights that brought us to the brink of dissolution would rise again to control women’s bodies and reunite church and state? When a ginned-up Supreme spouse could pillow-talk her hubby with a batty battle-cry to “release the Kraken” and, as some believe, stoop to leaking a draft anti-Roe ruling to lock it in?
Welcome to American Hell and “abandon all hope ye who enter here,” as Dante imagined above its gates. Entering this domain of pain, it is now burned into our brains that the representatives of today’s GOP have publicly embraced the refusal of their crybaby-in-chief to move on, destroying belief in fair elections that is the bedrock of the American experiment. Couple this with a Congress frozen in amber and a Supreme Court reeking of politics and creed, and we face end-times for democracy. In the face of this triumph of short-term gain over long-term loss of all we hold dear, is there is yet time to put forward toward 2024 someone less seditious and mendacious? Even if a Trump mini-me mouth of the South? Visiting Florida recently, those waving “Stop the Steal” banners from pickup trucks appeared to reenact scenes from an abridged “Les Mis” mistranslated for brains baked too long in the sun.
I have spent a career dedicated to reporting from as nonpartisan a perspective as I can achieve. As a columnist, I continue to try to “beware the higher truth” — a longtime mantra of mine — “biased in both directions,” in the words of the late Paul Duke. I have spent time in White Houses of each party as a television producer. But there can be no false equivalency here. The party of Donald Trump in his dotage and exile to a land with Elba room for a continued spew of spite and malice is a party pro-actively smashing the brickwork of our complex edifice.
If there is a future America as we have known it, looking back in anger just as we gaze on the other McCarthy era, history will not be kind to weasels who keep repeating the lie. But hindsight doesn’t help us today. It seems this nonsense has been hardwired into credulous minds, a sort of national insanity. We thought we were a shining city on a hill. What happens when it becomes a smoldering landfill?
We’re not surrendering our country to fools on the hill. The Grand Old Party needs a reset, or a replacement. These bad actors would shoot Lincoln.