“When darkness comes and pain is all around, like a bridge over troubled water I will lay me down.”
Paul Simon’s words buoy me as we reach midway in Joe Biden’s first 100 days, when pandemic and pandemonium from his predecessor still dog his heels. The Redrum presidency did not cause the viral darkness spawned in some Wuhan bat cave, but its colossal failures of omission and commission caused an unimaginable number of deaths. That twice as many of our fellow Americans died from virus in a single year than perished on the battlefields of World War II is not just nature, it is a crime against our nature.
Or is it? Biden said this isn’t who we are. But maybe it is. We must become better than our history suggests — the real events, not the myth.
Paul Simon was, in fact, our first recipient when I co-created the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize. He evokes the spirit of the ‘60s, and like that time, the Obama years tricked too many of us into thinking we had made two steps forward for every step back. Trump put paid to that. We appeared to be shaking the rust from our pipes but, as Simon’s Canadian counterpart Neil Young would have it, rust never sleeps. In Texas recently, not much else was flowing through the pipes save for Ted Cruz’s presidential ambitions being flushed down the drain into the Gulf of Mexico.
The clown circus polluted our ears and poisoned our brotherhood for four long years, ending with an assault on the republic. A shameful charade, it was an apt closure.
Can we fully recover? After Texas, if California slides into the ocean, as Warren Zevon warned it will, the minority leader will pivot to selling waterfront property in Nevada, still rambling with gambling.
A hundred is a funny number. In literature, Gabriel Garcia Marquez led the way in “Cien Anos de Soledad.”
For Biden, it’s 100 million or more vaccinations in 100 days. For my mother, recently vaccinated, it makes her 100th birthday this year way more likely.
The next generations think Earth will be uninhabitable in 100 years. It colors their choices. They feel the tides tugging at their feet, a bad boomer undertow. No point planning castles in the sand.
‘Know the place for the first time’
I have been reading Scott Zesch’s “The Captured,” an account of the children of settlers abducted by Native Americans on the frontier in Texas after the Civil War. It was a time when the clash of cultures that has riven our nation combined to color a history never properly acknowledged or reconciled. We sinned by extermination, appropriation, slavery and, sinning still, racism. Strange — or is it? — that most of the child captives of Apache and Comanche tribes who were later recaptured had come to prefer Native American ways, even as they were disappearing. Sad but unsurprising that a racist president should follow a Black one. T. S. Eliot said it best: “The end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time.”
America has never really known that place. With innate optimism, we see a city on a hill. It’s our funhouse mirror. It is aspirational, still in a state of becoming. The Founding Fathers had their lacunae.
Like the Columbus of myth, a flat-out lie perpetrated by historians of an earlier era, we need to make sure we don’t fall off the edge of the world. We confuse dreams with deeds.
In my morning run along the river, I am never quite sure if it is toward something or if a hellhound is on my trail. Still the geese quack as they flap in waves. Still the fox darts across the shallows. Still the solitary mouse scurries from underfoot. Still I repeat a silent mantra: I’m alive.
Listening to millennials, I know I would be smarter if only I were younger. What I’ve gained in a lifetime seeking wisdom I lack in knowledge of where we go from here.
With the great awakening from our COVID-19 nightmare that yet depends upon a shot in the global arm outrunning variants from here, there and everywhere — no man is an island, as we have seen — we need to find our way to a different dawn, one of cooperation between colleagues and citizens, senators and society.
It is hard, indeed, when Fox News and Facebook succeed by amplifying echo. Polarization and relentless obstructionism are legacies best left on the discard pile. Surely there are tools with which to tame our uncivil war. We think too much in divisive nouns when it is verbs we need. Much to do and little time. The world clock ticks.
We tamed the West, we freed the South — not so much. Let’s fix what we’ve broken.