Living in plague times, we have fallen back on comfort stuffs: banana bread, sweats, rereading favorite books, practicing hygge in front of the fire, puppy love, whatever gets you through the night and day. For me, the call of the wild is the call of the TV western. Thank goodness networks are still cranking them out, though they are now transposed from a mythic and questionable past — Tonto, in a word — to a rough-and-tumble present or, in HBO’s “Westworld,” a wooly future spun from threads of Ridley Scott’s 1982 movie “Blade Runner.”
The best modern western, “Justified,” based on a short story by Elmore Leonard, ran on FX for six seasons and is now streaming on Hulu. It stars Timothy Olyphant as Kentucky Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens, with a crop of meth cookers and criminal characters subbing in for mounted desperadoes and Indians. Its 78 episodes will put a smile on your face, if not on Kentucky’s tourism board. Walt Goggins as Boyd Crowder is one of the most memorable denizens of its Appalachian hollers.
Another recently concluded latter-day western is A&E’s “Longmire,” now on Netflix, starring Robert Taylor as Sheriff Walt Longmire and, in the Tonto revisionist role, Lou Diamond Phillips. Still in production for a fourth season is the Paramount Network’s version of a sort of western “Succession,” with the Dutton family clinging to a ranching way of life as golf course developers and other carpetbaggers challenge Kevin Costner’s pater familias. Scene-stealer Kelly Reilly is his foul-mouthed daughter, Beth, scripted with deliciously vicious takedowns. She’d probably tongue-lash Santa Claus.
TV westerns set in the present day are not only good business for networks, they can also do wonders for rural states with suitable backdrops and, more importantly to producers, hefty tax incentives. “Yellowstone,” though set in a mythical Montana, did three-quarters of the filming for its first three seasons around Park City, Utah, where it was eligible for more than $8 million in yearly incentives. For the new season, Montana upped the ante to lure them with $10 million. There’s gold in them thar hills. For the Sundance Channel, I spent a lot of time in Park City, and suffice it to say its hospitality would not have been a hardship for the cast.
Transposing the tropes and mythos of the TV western into the present day bears the baggage of storylines which overlook or even reinforce the stigmas and false narratives of the American West. My first fulltime job was as a writer and editor for “The Old West” continuity book series of Time-Life. Our promise to potential subscribers was to be revelatory in our demythologizing, yet I hadn’t gotten far down the trail before I learned that our senior editors, driven no doubt by focus groups, leaned far more to the classic John Ford adage about what to do when myth is more appealing than fact: “Print the legend.”
Small wonder that I got my start writing about America’s rawhide days, since I grew up with the eight seasons of “Rawhide” on CBS, beginning in 1959, burned into my brain. Eric Fleming and Clint Eastwood herded the series’ great cattle drives. “Keep movin’ movin’ movin’, keep them doggies movin’, rawhide!” Ear worms indeed. NBC premiered its Old Western series, “Bonanza,” the same year, lasting 14 seasons.
By then, ABC’s western saga had already come and gone with “The Lone Ranger,” its first hit and highest-rated series. But by far the most prolific purveyor of western parables was CBS. In addition to “Rawhide,” its series “Have Gun – Will Travel” not only ran on the broadcast network, it also moved to radio. This reversed an earlier trend exemplified by my favorite of all the classic western series: CBS’ “Gunsmoke,” which began as a radio series and several years later migrated to television. Its 20 seasons and 635 episodes stretched all the way until 1975. When I worked at Time-Life, an autographed photo of its star, James Arness, as U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon of Dodge City, Kansas, proudly graced my desk. I was in good company: When Bob Dylan launched his performing career, he first spelled his name “Bob Dillon” — the sure sign of a misspent youth, Bob!
It all comes around again. Dillon’s sidekick was red-headed saloon proprietress Miss Kitty Russell, played to the hilt by Amanda Blake. There is a straight line from Miss Kitty to the sassy Dutton daughter in “Yellowstone,” as well as from Matt Dillon in “Gunsmoke” to Beth’s dad John Dutton. It may not have been PC, maybe even worse — and this year showed that those who rode motor-horses into Sturgis mixed up the freedom of the rider with resistance to masks — but for good and bad, the enduring resonance of the lone hero of the west helped define the American myth. Print it.