In the hard road this century, one of the few safe harbors I have found has been in the poetry my mother recited to me, from “The Highwayman” of Alfred Noyes, which Phil Ochs set to music, to the lyrical yearnings of Edna St. Vincent Millay, a bohemian whose Greenwich Village home was a scant nine-and-a-half feet across, a tight fit for one who wrote of a world standing out on either side “no wider than the heart is wide” — words which opened mine.
But such lyricism is long gone from the vernacular.
At the inauguration of the restorative presidency, we drank in the words from our national youth poet laureate that came with a cup of Joe. Breathing hip-hop rhythms and hopeful purpose, we were reminded of the power of poem to find something deeper in ourselves, something we had forgotten was there.
“Before we do it somehow we knew it,” recited Amanda Gorman, her simple rhyme calling up for me the Bob Dylan of a similar age when he teased, “I’m a poet and I know it, hope I don’t blow it.” He went on to be the first songwriter to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. May Gorman rise to similar heights, as she raises our spirits.
A half-century ago, for this student of literature, the dean of living poets was the bohemian writer Lawrence Ferlinghetti, largely mistaken for one of the Beats since he took up a publisher’s press and challenged the courts and the nation to come to grips with the raw writing of Allen Ginsberg in “Howl,” whose first lines ripped asunder the complacency of the Eisenhower years: “I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness, starving hysterical naked.” Ginsberg set the tone for the ‘60s, and Ferlinghetti lit the paper fire.
Twenty years later, I brought Ferlinghetti to read at my university, and at dinner determined to strive to be the sort of gentleman and scholar he was. The copy of his “A Coney Island of the Mind” that he inscribed to me became the cornerstone of my library, now overflowing with the inked inscriptions of so many more heroes and heterodox literary figures whose volumes stand as tombstones to their lives and minds. Bodies gone, their words live on.
Cheek-to-cheek with those pictures of a gone world of Ferlinghetti, who passed on last month at the wondrous age of 101, is the poetry anthology I published a few years after meeting and being inspired by him. Similarly sized to Ferlinghetti’s book, my “Positively Prince Street” gathered the work of poets I had persuaded to read at the bookstore next to where I lived on Prince Street in Old Town, Alexandria.
The proprietor of that magic crossroads of aspiring poets was Irene Rouse, who became a second mother to me during those years. They were the waning days in which it was possible to seek literary renown as a poet.
Irene is now buried nearby in Virginia, and her husband Bill died last year of COVID-19, breaking the last shards of that part of my heart shattered when she departed. Now, when I pick up our little anthology, I think back to when it was published and the very first call I made to distribute it; it was, of course, to Lawrence Ferlinghetti, in his office atop City Lights Books in San Francisco. I reminded him of our dinner and his inspiration, and he not only took a healthy order of books, he managed to sell them. Trading on its presence in City Lights, I talked Gotham Book Mart in New York into doing likewise, and the anthology sold, as I touted, coast to coast.
Of course, soon after, the poetry of rock eclipsed the spoken word, and the closest we came to song as literature was Dylan and his few heirs such as Canadian poet-turned-songwriter Leonard Cohen and the “new Dylan” Bruce Springsteen, whose “madmen drummers bummers and Indians in the summer” recalled Ginsberg’s rolling thunder. Books of poetry no longer sold to the masses as “Howl” and “Coney Island” had done. My poet friends felt left behind on Robert Frost’s road less traveled by.
My other mother Irene had written in my favorite of her own poems, “Tricky Heart,” that the continuing cadence of her pulse reminded her “I’m living, I’m living still.” While she is gone, and Ferlinghetti now, too, along with all the jewels and detritus of my youthful ambitions, the sounds of the streets of America resound in Amanda Gorman, and once again the heart of who we are and can be comes from those to whom we provide the least — a young person, a Black woman, who dares to bring hip-hop fully into the literary mainstream. I hear it now, echoing still.