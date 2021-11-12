Shola Yawari, left, and her teenage daughter Asma Yawari pose for photos Sept. 22 at their home in Aurora, Ill. Asma Yawari has built a close friendship with her younger cousin in Afghanistan through phone calls and text messages. Since the Taliban takeover, both Asma and her mother worry for their relative's future, amid uncertainty over her access to school and ability to pursue her interests and passions.