“Who am I to stand and wonder, to wait while the wheels of fate slowly grind my life away? Who am I?”
Country Joe McDonald sang this haunting plaint. Philosophers have asked the same question forever and a day. Psychoanalysts have taken their crack at it. Doctors have healed with cellular dissections. Deists have souled our spiritual shoes. Pedants rule our public schools. Each serves and disserves us. Educated by them all, we wonder what the answer is.
To speak our truth, we have memoirs that read like fiction and novels that are gussied up autobiography. News and documentaries have a fragile relationship with impartiality and movies are often “based on a true story,” which means they want a buy-in from audiences beyond their neat narratives. We watch “The Crown” on Netflix and our popular history records that Margaret Thatcher was preoccupied with her missing son while the Falklands War was unfolding; in fact, these events were not contemporaneous. Which truth will we come to believe? We just endured President Pinocchio as he relegated fact to the shredder of Twitter.
Once upon a time, I called this column The Unspin Room because I sought to bring readers an inoculation of context. My goal was to stave off the infection of spin that was amplifying pusillanimous punditry through the megaphones of mass and social media. Stop the whirl, I want to get off. That was during the Obama years, when fact did not flame out like shooting stars. Closing the book on four years of nonstop mendacity, can we unspin a whirling top?
In the psychopathology of American life, factual and cultural literacy are not only wanting, they are not likely to improve anytime soon. We didn’t need the cherry on top of remote learning in the plague year to give the lie to our universal education system. We have a two-class system of education, and the upper echelon is nothing to write home about. Without exception — let me repeat this: without exception — when I helped a friend in his used bookstore, the young people most hungry to read were those kids who were being home-schooled. What does this tell us? Looking at syllabi from customers seeking assigned texts, it seemed that on behalf of the admirable values of literature relevant to all, the “great books” of 20th-century schooling were being largely replaced by “great bores.”
By no means am I against a more inclusive curriculum. I applaud that. But new choices need to begin by being compelling. The single thing we need to inculcate in the young, if we are to have an enlightened electorate, is a love of reading. When school-bound kids, with little enthusiasm, asked for the books in their current syllabi, I pulled copies as well for myself and reviewed them. My conclusion: If I had to read what some schools were serving up, I’d run from reading as fast as my videogaming fingers could carry me.
The need for better education in America starts with funding and teacher education, and with enlightened local, state and national leadership. We need to reimagine the teaching profession for the twenty-first century. An unfortunate side effect of advancing women in the workplace has been that those who once populated the ranks of teachers have more rewarding alternatives. Teaching needs to attract the best and the brightest men and women. Who we are as a nation begins with improving schools for all. Only then can we overcome poverty, prejudice and credulity.
Perhaps with a new first lady who is an educator herself we can find a revitalized attention to learning as the bedrock of democracy. If we do not have sufficient knowledge of American history and great literature, we might get citizens who have been taught to a test and can program a computer, but they will not know the difference between truth and lies amidst what is socialized online. If we get our history from TV miniseries, and our philosophy from Facebook posts, the next misanthrope who attains the White House may well complete the job of sewing mistrust in our institutions of democracy. We may not come back from that precipice.
It isn’t easy to pick apart the cyclonic stream of information and misinformation that swirls around us. There is not one set of facts when viewed through the prism of points of view. We are not a melting pot. Creators of syllabi do get that right. One person’s clarity is another’s trumpery. But in the end, the counterfactual madness of these last few years is kryptonite. To govern effectively, we must begin with improving education funding for all Americans. It is the keystone. Let’s make it real. If not, it won’t be who we are, but who we have ceased to be.