The stands were empty. Beyond them, in ICUs across Tokyo, people struggled to breathe. Inside the stadiums, athletes from more than 200 countries competed for gold and glory. Current estimates are that Japan will lose $23 billion on the Olympics. With the delta variant of the novel coronavirus raging and social media 13 hours ahead of the results on the East Coast, NBC’s primetime ratings were down by 42 percent from the 2016 Olympics in Rio. And, no small matter, Brazil lost $2 billion on those Olympics. More on the funny money later.
I buried the lead. Hey, we had those beach volleyball bikinis. Made it all worthwhile. On the other hand, my applause to the German gymnastics team for donning ankle-length, full-body unitards in protest against the sexualization of young women. Who was right? The bikinis stemmed from the sport’s origin on the beaches of Hawaii and California, where heat, sand and surf culture all pointed to stuffing the ball in a bikini. And NBC could have used as much skimpy swimwear as might forestall all the make-goods they have to give sponsors because of the dismal ratings. Me, I’m with the Germans. Come on, IOC, Tokyo ain’t Venice Beach. Cover up.
We went without the Olympics for nearly two millennia, and the world kept turning. Of course, there was that little matter of the Dark Ages, the Crusades and all that hooey, but we got by for those many centuries since the Olympics signed off the air in 391 A.D., after a 10-century run. They had begun way back in antiquity, in 776 B.C., two decades before the founding of Rome. The games were held in Southern Greece at Olympia, from which they draw their name. There was lots of discus-throwing, wrestling and other Greek delicacies. Slick.
Since resuming more than a century ago, the Olympics have had a checkered history — lest we forget Berlin, 1936. In addition to the financial bath Brazil took, other countries have also suffered for their 15 minutes of fame. We can only estimate — at $10 billion — what the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics lost, because one apparent fan of “Fahrenheit 451,” Sumikazu Yamaguchi, Vice Secretary-General of Nagano’s Olympic Bid Committee, had 90 volumes of accounting documents burned. Maybe they should make arson an Olympic sport. Imagine bikinied firefighters. Smoke on the water.
Bottoming out, the $15 billion cost of the Athens Summer Olympics in 2004 contributed to the Greek government’s debt crisis that wrecked their economy. Wrestle that one down, Athenians. And while you’re at it, figure out something to do with the 21 of 22 Olympic venues that are unused and crumbling. OK, you could add them to the Acropolis as tourist attractions once the world opens up again, but somehow cement just ain’t marble.
The whole sorry spectacle in Tokyo was saved by the sense and sensibility of GOAT gymnast Simone Biles, who listened to her “twisties” and did the unthinkable, bowing out of key competition so as not to endanger herself and her mental well-being.
Biles was following in the pre-Olympic footsteps of Naomi Osaka, who heeded stress signals and refused to put others’ views of competition in front of her own mental health, exiting the French Open. These brave women are recalibrating what it means to be champions.
What TV events represent is in the midst of redefinition in an era when everything is broken and shards of viewership are streamed all over the floor. The walk of shame for network programmers seeking the old-time allure of live events has a long queue. The Grammy Awards fell 53 percent in the ratings. The Oscars beat that with a 58 percent drop. And the Golden Globes laid a golden goose egg with a 60 percent plummet. Together with the Olympics, they cast doubt on the survivability in their present form of anything but the one successful event broadcast we have left, the Super Bowl. Even though its 96 million viewers fell below the typical 100 million threshold, it was still a “really big shew,” as Ed Sullivan used to say back when we gathered on Sunday evening to see The Beatles.
Was it all a pandemic pause, or is there a rebound on the way? For the awards shows, their day has gone. For the Olympics, let me offer that we don’t need to risk another Greece in default or another NBC in a make-good sinkhole. Rather, let’s get back to the roots. Either put the thing on pause, or place it permanently somewhere billionaires can cover the bill. That’s right: the moon or bust. It’ll be the biggest thing on Amazon Prime since Jeff Bezos bought Thursday Night Football starting in 2023. Think of all the bikini space wear. If the moon doesn’t rate, there’s always Mars. Time-delayed, sure, but nothing’s perfect.