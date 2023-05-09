Darlene Rodowicz: Amid National Hospital and Nurses Week, thank a Berkshire Health Systems employee

Each May, hospitals across the country celebrate Hospital Week and Nurses Week, observances designated to celebrate the work of our nation’s hospitals, health systems and health care workers.
At Berkshire Health Systems, we will be spending this month celebrating the more than 4,000 professionals who are the heartbeat of our health system and proudly provide care to you — our community members — each and every day. Today, I ask that all of you join me in thanking our BHS team for their incredible dedication and their exceptional care.
At BHS, we take great pride in our strong relationship with our community. You are our friends, families and neighbors. In fact, we, as BHS employees, are patients, too. And that is how we treat you when you come to us for care: with the compassion and respect that we want for ourselves and our loved ones.
From the moment you walk through our doors at any one of our facilities across the county, you will be met by dozens of our care team members. Every one of these employees, from the receptionist who admits you at our front desk to the provider who presents you with discharge paperwork, plays a crucial role in your care journey. There are also scores of people working behind the scenes that you might never see, but whose contributions ensure you have a positive experience before, during and after each visit. Whether you come to us for a routine screening, a life-changing operation or a short-term rehabilitation program, our staff members across the system work together to ensure your individual needs are met.
I am incredibly grateful to lead such a dedicated team that strives to advance health and wellness for everyone in our community in a welcoming, inclusive and personalized environment. We know that a robust, skilled and engaged workforce is crucial to creating a positive experience for our patients, which is why we continue invest in building our team and supporting the individuals working in our system today. The strength, skill and commitment of our staff creates the foundation that allows BHS to be here serving our community, today, tomorrow and into the future.
As our leadership team celebrates and thanks our workforce this month, please join us in wishing the BHS team a Happy Hospital Week and Happy Nurses Week and expressing your heartfelt appreciation to all health care workers who provide our community with exceptional care.