I grew up in the 1950s on a farm. I can’t say that my childhood was better than my children’s or grandchildren’s but it sure was simpler. No cellphones or tablets. Only three or four TV channels. No Spotify.
The universal means of transportation in my town was the bicycle. Most of us had Schwinns. Mine was a Schwinn Corvette, aptly named because once I attached a Topps baseball card to the spokes, it was as fast as a Corvette. Speaking of baseball cards, I’d be a billionaire today if my mother hadn’t thrown mine out. And if I hadn’t used them to jet-propel my bike.
Most days in the summer, I’d take off in the morning on my bike, baseball glove looped onto the handlebars and lunch bag in hand. I favored PB&Js (with Skippy peanut butter of course). Actually, that’s all I ate.
I’d be gone all day and my parents had no idea where I was. They didn’t worry. There wasn’t much trouble to get into. Also, my town was small and I couldn’t get away with anything because every grownup kept an eye on me and every other kid.
My best friend was Dave Brown. He lived down our dirt road, a short bike ride from my house. Dave’s father was the greatest man I’d ever met. He was bald as a cue ball with a bushy mustache and an omnipresent pipe. Mr. Brown worked as a welder on the railroad. I couldn’t imagine a cooler job. Still can’t.
Our farm had a barn, chicken house, pigpen and acres of pasture, everything we needed but for one: a baseball field. One cloudy Saturday morning, I set out to rectify that by building a baseball diamond. Armed with a shovel, hoe, rake and string (to lay out the base paths), I went to work. What I hadn’t considered was that sod in a hayfield was impenetrable for a small boy employing hand tools.
Driving by in his red pickup truck, Mr. Brown spied me and stopped to inspect the activity. As I struggled to pierce the four-inch-thick sod, he stood over me, puffing on his pipe. He simply observed, studiously avoiding any comment on the obvious — that the entire project was a ridiculous undertaking. He left, and I soon followed when the rain started to fall, mercifully giving me a face-saving excuse for quitting.
The next weekend, I heard the distant sound of a saw sawing and a hammer hammering. I hopped on my bike and rode down our dirt road until I arrived at the Browns’ house. I found Mr. Brown in the process of building a real ballfield. When finished, it was the finest ballfield in town — actually the only one in town — complete with backstop, dugouts and an outfield fence modeled after Fenway Park. Boys from all over town came there to play.
One summer night, I decided to run away. I’d been playing monkey in the middle on the front lawn with my sister and Dave Brown and, in the flawed judgment of my mother, I was being a bad sport. In a loud voice that Dave could hear, she ordered me to come inside and get ready for bed. How humiliating! I went inside, but I didn’t go to bed. I made myself three PB&Js (running away forever required careful planning), packed up a change of underwear and socks in a bag and, like a juvenile hobo, marched off into the unknown.
Across the street from my house were the railroad tracks, a perfect spot for a young hobo to launch his life of independence. I waited a long time, at least 10 minutes, to hitch a ride on a freight train. When none came down the tracks, I decided to head for the pond behind the Browns’ house. Maybe a seafaring adventure was the way to start. I circled through the woods around my parents’ house so they couldn’t see me and pick up my scent.
I arrived at the pond but, lacking a boat or raft, had no means of embarkation. So I made my way to the Browns’ backyard where, I had correctly guessed, Mr. Brown was telling a bedtime story to Dave and his younger brother Ricky. Mr. Brown had pitched a tent over a wooden platform. On the platform were separate bunks for the boys, each cushioned with pine needles. Dave and Ricky were already in their sleeping bags. I appeared and Mr. Brown inquired of my situation. I told him the whole brutal story. Puffing on his pipe, he heard me out, and then commenced to tell a story about riding the rails as a young welder. I was entranced. When the story was over, he bent down, touched my shoulder, and simply said, “Tacko, don’t you think it’s time to go home?”
I was feeling tired and, with darkness setting in, a little scared. I said good night and trudged up the street toward home.
I quietly sneaked into the house, climbed the stairs to my bedroom, changed into my pajamas, brushed my teeth and crawled into bed. Mom came into the room and gave me a kiss.
She was a good mother. She didn’t say a word.