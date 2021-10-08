It was a bright, sunny day in February 1955 when I first set foot in Pittsfield. I had just graduated from college with an engineering degree and had enrolled in General Electric’s manufacturing training program, a three-year program with rotating assignments at various GE locations. Pittsfield was the first.
I had previously made arrangements to reside at the Chateau, a cooperative living unit for single GE men. As I proceeded to the Chateau, situated on South Street, I passed several notable downtown businesses: Rosenfeld’s men’s clothing store (I learned later that Mr. Rosenfeld reviewed Tanglewood concerts for The Berkshire Eagle); England Brothers, a full service department store; and the Wendell Sherwood Hotel, where the Colonial Hilton now stands. The stately elm trees shading South Street were still alive, and as I looked out at the hills overlooking Pittsfield, I remember immediately feeling comfortable here.
GE dominated the local economy. Employment was in the neighborhood of 8,000 people, most of whom worked at the transformer division, with smaller numbers at the naval ordnance plant and the plastics business. (Transformer came to Pittsfield as a result of William Stanley’s perfection of the technology in Great Barrington.)
While working as a trainee at distribution transformer, I was approached by someone seeking volunteers to help out at Tanglewood. Thus began the beginning of an association with Tanglewood that became an integral part of my life for the next 60 years.
In mid-1955, the Chateau was informed that its building had been sold and that we had to vacate. Our search for new quarters took us to Elm Court, a former Vanderbilt mansion on the Lenox/Stockbridge town line, where we rented a building formerly used by mansion employees. Elm Court was built in 1885 as the summer home of the wealthy Vanderbilt family and was operated as an inn for many years by family descendants before closing in 2012. Life on this beautiful estate with this elegant house (the largest shingle-style house in the United States) and landscape designed by Frederick Law Olmstead, was an experience never to forget. However, the time had come to depart Pittsfield for my next assignment at another GE location.
After completing the training program in 1958, I was invited back to Pittsfield as a manufacturing engineer in the distribution transformer department. Not much had physically changed in Pittsfield. Business was robust at all three GE operations.
Transformer had largely recovered from the shock of the 1961 great electric equipment conspiracy. (GE and other firms in the electrical industry were convicted in Federal Court of conspiring to fix prices and market shares. Seven industry executives, including some from GE, went to jail, 23 others were given suspended jail sentences and the companies involved were fined $2,000,000. It was the most publicized price conspiracy in business history.) Naval ordnance was involved in systems for launching missiles from submerged submarines, and a young chemical engineer named Jack Welch was making a name for himself at plastics.
As before, I found another men’s cooperative living residence, this one called The Castle, It was located in Lenox across from the historical obelisk in the center of town. The Castle also rented a seasonal cottage on Stockbridge Bowl where its boats, including a speed boat, could be launched. On summer weekends, we water-skied from dawn to dusk and we partied at the lake until the weather grew too chilly. It was also the heyday of folk music, which brought hordes of young singles to the Berkshires. Avaloch (now Apple Tree Inn), Music Inn (now White Pines Condominiums) and Eastover catered to this crowd and brought in leading folk music artists to complement the classical offerings at Tanglewood. What a memorable time that was.
Tourist season came to a close with the conclusion of Tanglewood at the end of August. Other cultural attractions, such as the Berkshire Theater and Jacob’s Pillow, also began to shut down. The Berkshires suddenly became very quiet, a relief for some, but not for those whose livelihood depended on tourism. Activity picked up somewhat during the fall foliage season and then dropped off again. Skiing in the winter brought in relatively few tourists. Local ski areas, Bousquet and Jiminy Peak, catered mostly to Berkshire residents. Skiing for me, once I mastered it, became a way of life that I enjoyed into my early 70s.
The Berkshires fulfilled my professional, social and recreational needs all year long. The beauty of the area and its invitation to outdoor activities led me to dream of having a home in the Berkshires some day, but first it was off to Schenectady in 1963 to accept an offer from GE to join their corporate staff.
My dream of having a home in the Berkshires became a reality in 1966 when I purchased property near Tanglewood with access to Stockbridge Bowl. I designed and began construction of a small “getaway” cottage. At the time, I was with GE Corporate Consulting Service in Fairfield, Conn., and was married with a child on the way. In 1973, a return to the Berkshires materialized when the power transformer department invited me to manage their systems development operation. This transfer coincided with geopolitical events (Arab oil embargos in 1973 and 1979) that began to negatively impact domestic energy requirements. Demand for transformers began to decline. In addition, the federal Environmental Protection Agency indicted the use of PCBs in our products for being toxic to individuals and the environment. (PCBs had been developed at the GE laboratory in Pittsfield. They were considered to be a major development, since they prevented fires and explosions in transformer equipment.)
Thus began a slow decline in the transformer business, eventually leading to its closure in 1986. It would be the end of an important era in Pittsfield history.
In 1979, I transferred to GE headquarters in Connecticut as a member of the newly established production systems application center. I retired there in 1990.
Our cottage in Stockbridge continued to provide enjoyment of the Berkshires for many years. I finally retired from volunteering at Tanglewood in 2015. Two years later, we sold the cottage to relatives to keep it in the family.
As I look back on my years in the Berkshires, I realize how fortunate I was to find a venue that has given me a lifetime of pleasure. The Berkshires were truly my Shangri-La.