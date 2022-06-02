Dawn Lane: Brain robbery — a tribute to the brother I lost and his humor that I hold onto

I am the oldest of my siblings and the only girl. My brother Todd, four years younger, was adept at noodling out of household chores; he always went to the bathroom when it was time to wash the dishes. Family of seven. No dishwasher. I complained to no avail.
Todd and I were the silly heads in the family. We appeared at family gatherings as Hoxie and Fairchild, a cranky elderly couple. We also imitated my grandfather who we called Uncle Harry. He had a way of holding his mouth open and pursing his lips when he danced. I have a picture of the two of us making that face. It reminds me to laugh every day.
When I started college, Todd started high school. As a lightweight, he excelled at wrestling because he could strategize. He played the trumpet in the school band. Later in his life, music would become a serious focus. He once had a party at our Stockbridge home, and invited passersby while sitting on the library wall on Main Street. At that party he gave away our mother’s medical text books and traded an old brass microscope (a family keepsake) for a sailboat. I think he actually was held accountable for that incident!
When he enlisted in the Air Force, I thought the military would never be the same. He found a creative outlet working in military graphics and video production. He and his wife were stationed in Italy and Germany, living off-base. They loved living in Europe. When bases overseas started closing he relocated to the Pentagon, working for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He had top security clearance. To this day, I have no idea what he did. He did share that all the display boards I saw on TV press conferences from the Pentagon (prior to digital imagery) were made by him.
After serving 20 years, he retired from the military. He kept his position as a civilian on-base. Life grew to include hiking, rock climbing and mountain biking. He adored the natural aspects of the landscape. He got back to music, studying jazz guitar online at Berklee School of Music.
In December 2015, he had a seizure while playing guitar. Hours later, the text went out to family: emergency brain surgery for a tumor. The diagnosis was glioblastoma multiforme.
Todd had two brain surgeries, relearning to speak after each. He wore Optune arrays on his head and participated in 2 phase 3 double blind clinical trials, endured radiation, oral chemo, steroids and seizure meds. At one point his tumor appeared to stop growing; but glios are prolific. They have tentacles that travel freely, so the tumor regrows — in Todd’s case, from the front left lobe to the corpus callosum.
In July 2017, hospice shared Todd was transitioning. This was my family’s first encounter with terminal cancer. My partner, who survived breast cancer, shared her “cancer sucks” pin. I pinned it on my bag, and I appreciated it when someone openly agreed with its message.
At this point, Todd was not ambulating easily and had limited speech but he was still Todd, smirking at funny things, giving and receiving affection and eating candy (especially red licorice). I read that humor lives in the back of the left lobe of the brain. The tumor must have skirted this part, as he still exhibited an appreciation of all things funny. Humor fueled our visits. I find it ironic that tumor and humor rhyme.
A month before my last visit, the tumor measured seven centimeters and was growing fast. I massaged Todd’s head daily and realized the distance from my hand to the tumor was shorter than its size. It made me swallow hard.
I have had my share of loss. The suicide of a spouse, the death of a friend with Huntington’s disease, the passing of my favorite uncle, my dear 101-year-old grandmother and an elderly friend who touched my life in a way that no one has or will. If there is such a thing as death wisdom, I should have it, but I can tell you I knew I would not be an expert when my brother died.
June 11 would have been Todd’s 60th birthday. He died on July 18, 2017, the same day John McCain’s family publicly announced he had glioblastoma. My religious family members said “God has a plan.” Sorry, but I had a plan when I graduated from high school and college; my brother’s shortened life couldn’t be part of a plan. It certainly wasn’t his or his wife’s and son’s plan, either.
If you are still reading, I assume you have lost a loved one, experienced the expertise of hospice, value family humor, knew my brother or perhaps in these menacing times you might appreciate reading about someone who worked according to military rules, and yet lived by his own while respecting the rules of others. Whatever the reason, today is a good day to acknowledge our common ground as human beings and heed the importance of essence and individuality. Happy birthday, Todd.