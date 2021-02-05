For the second time this year, the Legislature last week sent to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy — what could be one of the boldest climate laws in the United States, building upon the commonwealth’s leadership in reducing the pollution that causes climate change.
This bill would super-charge Massachusetts’ efforts to achieve the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, through a combination of transitioning away from fossil fuels and harnessing the power of natural climate solutions to draw carbon pollution from the air. As a law, it would also ensure that Massachusetts would stick to its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions well beyond the current administration.
We must act quickly to ensure the health of nature, people and the economy. The threat and urgency of climate-change impacts — such as extreme heat, severe storms, flooding and drought — for people and our planet cannot be understated.
In December, the Baker administration released an ambitious new Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2030 to prioritize the state’s efforts in meeting interim targets on the path to net zero emissions.
Partnering with nature
One critical component of both the bill and the CECP is the recognition of nature’s power to tackle climate change. These natural climate solutions are strategies that protect, restore and better manage natural and working lands — such as forests, farms and wetlands — to reduce and remove carbon from the air and store it long term.
The bill goes a step farther than the plan, requiring needed accountability, and setting a goal for reducing carbon emissions and appropriately counting sequestration and storage by natural and working lands. The CECP neither includes a goal, nor commits to setting a goal in the future.
In order to avoid the worst climate impacts, we need solutions that counteract both present-day and past centuries of emissions. Nature is the only tool that can do this at scale and at cost, and the bill provides a clear path for harnessing its power.
Massachusetts forests alone remove the equivalent of about 5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air each year, an amount equal to nearly seven percent of our carbon emissions. If we accelerate our efforts, we have the potential to remove an additional one to two million metric tons per year — about same amount of carbon as is emitted by 435,000 cars annually.
From the salt marshes of the North Shore to the forests of the Berkshires and the Gateway cities in between, there is a role for every acre in the state to help us meaningfully address the climate challenge. It can be done by protecting, managing and restoring as many of those acres as we can.
To protect lands across the state and ensure their carbon capture and storage ability is secured for the long term, the commonwealth, The Nature Conservancy and local land trusts have been collaborating for years on land conservation opportunities, like preserving intact forests and wetlands for carbon storage.
Encouraging better land management practices is another key piece of the puzzle. For forests, this includes invasive plant removal, creating forest reserves and responsible forest thinning, which can all increase the amount of carbon removed from the air and stored in trees and soils.
In addition to protecting and managing lands, restoration also provides an opportunity for carbon drawdown. This includes reforestation — returning trees to an area that used to be forest — as well as planting trees in urban areas. For example, in Massachusetts’ suburban and rural areas, there are more than 20,000 acres of land that frequently floods that could be reforested. And in our cities, there is huge opportunity to expand successful tree planting programs, like Greening the Gateway Cities.
Compounding benefits
Natural climate solutions also have other benefits. Protecting forests and wetlands helps clean our water and air and provides habitat for wildlife. Better managing farmland ensures healthy soils and can increase agricultural yields. And restoring wetlands and salt marshes helps reduce flooding and filters water for our fisheries.
In addition, working with underserved and overburdened communities to green urban spaces reduces the heat island effect, lowers energy use in nearby buildings and improves public health. These efforts would complement the bill’s important environmental justice provisions, which are designed to help the state address issues surrounding racism, equity, inclusion and justice as we build a more resilient future.
If we take care of and invest in nature now, it will take care of us for generations to come. We hope the Legislature and the governor work together to act quickly to maintain the integrity of the bill and resolve any differences to enact the Next Generation Roadmap bill. Massachusetts can be a shining example of bipartisan unity on climate change policy so badly needed at the federal level and across the nation that could inspire the leaders to come together in order to secure a future where people and nature thrive.