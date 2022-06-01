Deb Markowitz: Climate change, refugees and the crises that connect us all

Refugees are most often the victims of war, including millions now leaving Ukraine and hundreds of thousands from Afghanistan. Yet the human war against nature and consequential climate change will likely create an unprecedented number of more refugees across the planet in coming decades.
The displaced will include wildfire victims in an increasingly arid American West. Pacific Islanders will deal with the inevitability of their nations being submerged by rising sea levels, and many who live in coastal or flood-prone areas will witness catastrophic storms increase in severity and frequency.
We have a lot to learn from these intertwined global crises. Approaching them with manageable individual action is a coping strategy that helps me feel empowered when these monumental problems seem insurmountable.
Professionally, I work diligently to prevent climate change. Personally, I am committed to supporting refugee families. Currently, my family is hosting an Afghan couple and their six young boys as they transition to life in the United States. Every day, they are a reminder and model for what survival, resilience and adaptation look like.
The world is changing rapidly in challenging ways, but we can shape change by adapting to its effects and supporting people and communities. In my Jewish faith, I was taught that it is every generation’s obligation to make the world a better place, and while we are not obligated to finish the work, we must begin it.
When it comes to climate or political change, it is often easy to feel defeated. The problem is so large that any single action we can take feels small and insignificant in comparison. But the cost of inaction is unacceptable if we want to have a livable and just planet for our children and future generations.
Earlier in my career, I served as both the environmental secretary and secretary of state for Vermont. I focused on the importance of civic engagement and the power of individuals to effect meaningful and lasting change, yet I have seen how despair can lead to inaction. But individual action matters.
Supporting a refugee family constantly reminds me of the interconnectedness of our world. As we’ve all seen during this global pandemic, what happens in one part of the world impacts all of us. Climate change is no different. No part of the world will be untouched by the climate crisis.
For refugees, having to transition from one world to another can be traumatic and challenging but also filled with opportunities. Among the families I have supported, the young almost always adapt more readily than older adults. The young better recognize the scope of impending change and then accept it, adapt, and act. Older adults often continue to see the world through the lens of the world they once knew. Globally, the young are at the forefront of pushing to mitigate the effects of climate change.
We will not achieve the goals of political or climate stability unless millions of ordinary people all around the globe demand action and call for accountability. Systems change is not possible without the collective action of ordinary people like you and me.
Each of us can make a difference by making better, kinder and more sustainable choices. Responding to climate change or political violence comes down to how we live in the world.
We have the power to make change, if we accept it and take action. Taking steady, tangible and pragmatic steps, we can be the wind in the sails of both peace and climate action and replace our feelings of powerlessness with hope for the future.