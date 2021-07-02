The Fourth of July is called Independence Day. Independence Day for whom?
Frederick Douglass, in his July 5, 1852, speech known as “The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro” states: “This, for the purpose of this celebration, is the 4th of July. It is the birthday of your National Independence and of your political freedom. It carries your minds back to the day, into the Act of your great deliverance. This celebration also marks the beginning of another year of your national life; and reminds you that the Republic of America is now 76 years old. I am glad, fellow-citizens, that your nation is so young. ... You are, even now, only in the beginning of your national career, still lingering in the period of childhood.”
Douglass uses “your” seven times at the start of his speech; it is clear he wants the audience to know that Independence Day is theirs and theirs to celebrate. He makes this very clear later on in his speech.
“I repeat, I am glad this is so. There is hope in the thought, and hope is much needed; under the dark clouds which lower above the horizon.”
How could these words written in 1852 be so relevant in 2021? For Black, Brown, LGBTQ, API and religious communities, “hope is still needed;” we are still under dark clouds,” which continue to “lower above the horizon.”
Inequalities in housing, wealth, jobs, board representation, education, finances, property ownership are “all dark clouds which lower above the horizon” throughout Brown and Black communities.
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was not inclusive of all humans.
In 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation was not inclusive of all humans, as it did not apply in the Union states.
In 1865, the 13th Amendment abolished slavery — but not totally.
On June 19, 1865, through General Order No. 3, “all slaves are now free.” Juneteenth, or June 19, is African Americans’ independence realized through celebration.
In 1941, Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s “Four Freedoms” — of speech and Expression, of worship, from want, from fear — was not inclusive of all humans.
In 1948, Eleanor Roosevelt introduces the Universal Declaration Of Human Rights. Article I: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.” Article 2: “Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. ...” Today, many in our society do not accept that Articles 1 and 2 apply to all humans because, sad to say, many still don’t see African Americans as humans — they still see them as less than human. Douglass addressed this in his 1852 speech.
In 1964, the Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Provisions of this Civil Rights Act forbade discrimination on the basis of sex as well as race in hiring, promoting and firing. The act prohibited discrimination in public accommodations and federally funded programs — laws made, but not always enforced.
In 1965, the Voting Rights Act was designed to enforce the voting rights guaranteed by the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution. The act sought to secure the right to vote for racial minorities throughout the country, especially in the South. This right is in jeopardy in several states which are passing laws to oppress Black voters and other marginalized groups in this country, especially in the southern states.
In his 1852 speech, Douglass said: “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”
These words spoken by Douglass in 1852 are so relevant in 2021. Blacks in America today are still the slave — slaves to their skin color, which defines their threat. Some cannot enjoy the freedom of jogging, the privilege of sleeping in their beds, the liberty of visiting their girlfriend or the right to protest.
Douglass spoke of anti-slavery; we talk of anti-racism, and being against anti-Semitism, homophobia and Islamophobia.
Douglass: “There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices, more shocking and bloody, than are the people of these United States, at this very hour. Go where you may, search where you will, come rolling through all the monarchies and despotisms of the old world, search out every abuse, and when you have found the last, weigh your facts by the side of the everyday practices of this nation, and you will say with me, that, for revolting barbarity and shameless hypocrisy, America reigns without a rival.”
I say to all: Celebrate July 4 by going to the link provided by The Eagle, and read the entirety of Douglass’ speech, then weigh your facts by the side of then and now.
Then ask yourself what can I do other than talk — what action must I take to make life better for all humans?
Happy belated Juneteenth!