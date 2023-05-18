Dick Alcombright: MCLA was right to consider shelter, but I'm disappointed with the reaction to the plan

MCLA will not move forward with plan to put a homeless shelter on campus In a letter to the campus community, James Birge explained the decision, which he said was a difficult one.

I read with disappointment Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ decision to not move forward with proposed housing for the homeless on their campus. I have also read and heard with even greater disappointment the commentary surrounding the proposed location and the people intended to be served, much of which was deeply rooted in NIMBYism, stigma and implicit bias around homelessness and substance use disorder.

And while MCLA President James Birge stated there were many unanswered questions that prompted his most recent decision, I would assert that the tone of our community and our leadership had a lot to do with the outcome.

Thank you Jess Sweeney for your recent letter to the editor regarding the need to help people of which I am in complete agreement, excepting one part. Ms. Sweeney chastised local leadership including President Birge for adding further trauma to the families that might have been impacted. Let us remember that he was the one who championed the idea of helping the homeless, standing firm against the opposition and unnecessary criticism.

Much of what I read and heard was baseless in fact and fraught with misinformation. All those writing letters and voicing opinions in opposition, including local officials, seemed to be asking the right questions, however they provided their own assumed and damning answers. Those answers were rooted in speculation and not fact, prompting fear and angst. Would the real answers have been good enough anyway?

But now that this is over, let us look at what I think was the biggest takeaway: how residents and leaders presented themselves and how we have been seen. To me, the most concerning part of the commentary was the implicit bias and stigma-based statements that sadly framed the discussion. One communication mentioned that Massachusetts is a “welcoming state.” What I have read and heard doesn’t make it seem that we are.

That includes sentiments such as: I hope they find shelter as soon as possible, but not here. Recovery housing will kill the college. I’m all for identifying safe and comfortable housing for our local homeless, but not in my neighborhood. The idea of importing more poor people is awful and destructive. What message does it send to parents who are bringing their children here when the college has substance abuse housing on one side and homeless families on the other? It is a nightmare in my community.

These comments are maddening. When the second collection comes up in church for the homeless or for those struggling with substance use, before we drop some cash in the basket, should we ask for clarification where that money will be spent?

I would like to see conversations take a tone that reflects who I believe we are as a community. I like to think that the city of North Adams is a much kinder place than has been portrayed by the outspoken critics. While this was a complex issue, we are dealing with real live people and families who need help. People should have been the focus. We could have been productively speaking about the people who need a place to live and/or a place to recover. We could have had a conversation about how we might help — not the poor people, not the people who might siphon off our limited services, not the kids who would burden our schools, not just local homeless, but all in need. It is so easy to say “no” to something that we refuse to understand.

As this homeless issue is laid to rest and before we have another “uncomfortable” request, I call upon our state and city leaders to convene and have discussions about community attitudes — maybe continuing conversations on how to think through issues without political noise and neighborhood vitriol. Let’s face it, there was never a push on either side of the topic to talk about how we might make this work. As Jess Sweeney wrote in her letter, leadership should have helped the community understand why giving people shelter is necessary.

Whatever comes our way down the road, I hope we can remember that the people who come to our city needing help are real, live, breathing people. What will help is when we realize that we cannot solve world problems until we get a handle on our own. Be kind!