I’m not a fan of fast-food restaurants. Sure, they’re convenient and cheap. And they add jobs to the local economy, as did Taco Bell and Chipotle with their new Pittsfield outlets. (Thanks, guys.)
But I fear that chain eateries are forcing out locally owned joints. Also damaging our waistlines, our arteries and even our tastebuds, since fast food is often, well … blah.
A new study by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology offers something else to worry about. Turns out there’s a direct correlation between fast-food restaurants and the prevalence of… Trump supporters.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that, or even unexpected. After all, the former president himself famously subsists on Big Macs and Chicken McNuggets. One of his White House aides reported recently that a presidential dining room was splattered with ketchup after the incumbent heard his attorney general say on TV, right after the 2020 election, that the voting had been fair and square.
Still, the survey results were not exactly what the Georgia Tech researchers were expecting. They had carefully plotted the locations of 700,000 fast-food chain outlets by county and then overlaid that map with social and economic data.
There turned out to be no significant relationship between the density of chain restaurants in a given county and its household wealth or racial makeup. Same for the percentage of college graduates, the urban-rural balance and a host of other demographic markers.
Yet one correlation did hold up: how a county voted in the 2020 election. Fast-food America, it turns out, is Trump country. In places where he won his biggest margins, nearly 40 percent of all restaurants are chain-owned. In the least Trumpy counties, it’s little more than half that.
The study did not try to explain that connection, but theories do leap to mind:
• Do Trump voters have bad taste? Maybe, but so do most Americans. Surveys show that our favorite dish, at home and dining out, is the hamburger (we eat one, on average, three times a week), followed by pizza (once a week).
• Are Trump voters more disconnected from their communities than other Americans? In other words, are they drawn to national issues and information sources more than local ones — like Fox News instead of a hometown newspaper? That one is complicated.
The idea that local ties are weakening was made famous in the 1880s by the German sociologist Ferdinand Tönnies, who posited a world-historical shift from “gemeinschaft” (community) to “gesellschaft” (society) as the industrial revolution gained speed. Other scholars blamed that trend for the 20th century rise in alienation, nationalism and political extremism.
Sociologist Robert Putnam rekindled the debate in 1995 in an essay decrying the weakening of his fellow Americans’ ties to their communities and to each other, for which he blamed suburbanization and the dawn of television. Putnam’s observations, however, have been challenged by other scholars and undermined by a recent rise in local political engagement.
The Georgia Tech study unearthed another possibility: Perhaps Trump voters are angry because they have to spend so much time in their cars. Well, the anger thing is my reading of the data, but they showed a strong link between chain-restaurant density and the length of the average daily commute. Thus, the more time spent driving to work — or the mall, or anywhere — the more chain restaurants. And Trumpsters.
Fast food, of course, is a child of the U.S. highway system. Both are based on speed, uniformity and predictability. The two institutions may also appeal to the distaste of some people for uncertainty, novelty, change, foreigners and, perhaps, spices.
We need a follow-up study, one that would ask people in the act of eating at fast-food outlets why they’re there. Specifically, what draws folks to these factories of blandness when, for a few pennies more, they could be enjoying the home-cooked glories of traditional American, French, Italian, German, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Indian, Latin American and African flavors at nonchain restaurants.
If I were a social scientist, I’d design a study that would determine whether the deprived, deracinated Americans trapped in the fast-food universe could be pried loose from their destructive habits.
I’d also like to know whether these over-greased, under-challenged diners would consider changing their voting preferences if, for instance, I bought them a decent meal at some cozy little, family-run ethnic place off the beaten path. I’d even offer to drive.