Benedict Arnold was not happy. An accomplished officer in the Revolutionary Army, he nonetheless kept getting passed over for promotion. Colleagues apparently found him difficult.
So, when Arnold was transferred to West Point in 1780, he secretly negotiated a bribe from the British to surrender the fort without a fight.
Thus began America’s first and most famous case of treason, a word very much in the news these days. A congressional committee is holding hearings on an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election — and, some people fear, democracy itself. Can’t get more treasonous than that.
Treason — basically, the betrayal of an authority to whom one owes allegiance – has been around as long as government. For ages, it was used by autocrats to punish just about any form of dissent or disrespect.
The U.S. Constitution struck a blow against such overreach when it defined treason solely as “levying War against the United States, or … adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.” The document also required two witnesses for conviction, and it stipulated the penalty: death, or five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
In practice, treason cases are rarely pursued in the U.S. They’re messy, politically divisive and, despite the Constitution’s clarity, difficult to prosecute successfully. Since Benedict Arnold’s day, only about 40 citizens have been tried for the offense.
The suspects include onetime Vice-President Aaron Burr, for purportedly stealing part of the Louisiana Purchase. (He was acquitted.) Also, a Japanese-American woman known as Tokyo Rose, for anti-U.S. broadcasts during World War II. (She served six years and was pardoned.)
A common alternative is to use more recent statutes against espionage, which lacks the pulse-quickening sonority of the T-word but is more likely to get results. Espionage was the charge against American communists Julius and Ethel Rosenberg for passing nuclear secrets to Russia. (They went to the electric chair in 1953.) Also, for Navy intelligence analyst Jonathan Pollard, convicted in 1986 of spying for Israel. (He’s serving a life sentence.)
But the current hearings don’t involve spies or foreign governments — just a former president accused of trying really hard to stay in office after losing an election. We’ve never had one of those. And unless the committee digs up proof that he personally helped organize the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, or related attempts to nullify the election results, he might walk.
One reason: Congress does not indict people for crimes. That’s the job of the Justice Department, which can in theory use evidence produced by congressional hearings — but rarely does. Indeed, the civil servants at Justice, for reasons cited above, have historically shied away from treason cases — or any misdeeds involving a sitting or former president. Richard Nixon was never charged over his role in the Watergate scandal, resigning when it became clear his own party had soured on him.
Our most recent president is not the kind of guy who shies from a court battle. Besides, his supporters might well resort to violence if he were indicted for treason. They have the guns, and they think treason is things like mandating vaccinations, welcoming immigrants or being related to Hunter Biden.
Indeed, the T-word is once more becoming a flabby term for any behavior somebody doesn’t like. Treason and reason no longer rhyme. To paraphrase the great legal scholar Janis Joplin, treason’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose.
In the case of the ex-president, mercifully, there are alternatives: lesser charges, like seditious conspiracy, election fraud, obstructing the work of Congress, inciting a crowd to violence — or mere garden-variety wire fraud, over the $250 million he raised from supporters to contest the election but may have misused or even pocketed.
These felonies, tough they come with fines and even jail time, sound a bit technical, too ordinary to earn our ex-president a place in history – and the kind of immortality he certainly deserves.
The kind Benedict Arnold attained. Turns out the Revolutionary War officer was never charged with treason, or even arrested. The Constitution hadn’t been written yet, and he managed to escape across British lines and avoid capture. He lived out his days in England and then Canada as a failed and increasingly bitter businessman — widely reviled in both those countries.
Revulsion. That could well be the only penalty our former president ends up receiving. Of course, for proud, aggrieved egotists like him and Benedict Arnold, that may be punishment enough.