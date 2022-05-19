Donald Morrison: Welcome to the new Gilded Age

It was with mixed emotions that I undertook to digest the first season of HBO’s much heralded but ultimately disappointing series, “The Gilded Age.”
That project held such soaring promise, blessed as it was with a talented cast, a brilliant writer/producer — Julian Fellowes, the gentleman who gave us “Downton Abbey” — and a compelling subject.
The Gilded Age is the moniker Mark Twain bestowed upon the period, roughly 1870 to 1910, when much lily-gilding transpired in the U.S. It was a time of rapid industrial growth and the consequences thereof, which together transformed America into a glittery hell of greed and corruption, Croesus-like wealth and Dickensian poverty.
The age spawned a rising class of grasping parvenus who would have embarrassed Thorstein Veblen with their competitive consumption, while an old-money elite strove to repel their assault on older virtues of thrift and modesty. Trampled in the dust was a wretched mass of urban outcasts, dispossessed farmers and struggling immigrants.
The problem with the series is that the script is written with the kind of stilted verbosity I just attempted. Too much Henry James, not enough Mark Twain.
A pity, because the real Gilded Age was a lively, important and troubling period in our country’s history. Troubling because it looks a lot like… today.
Inequality is widening in the U.S. The richest 10 percent of its citizens now own 70 percent of its wealth, the biggest gap since the original Gilded Age. Chief executives at S&P 500 companies make nearly 300 times what an average worker does, up from 60 times in 1989.
The U.S. at last count had 735 billionaires, 15 more than the year before, and they are not afraid to display their wealth. As a group, they got 35 percent richer during COVID. The rest of us, not so much.
The first Gilded Age saw the rise of trusts and monopolies, which suppressed competition, corrupted politicians and abused workers. Much the same today. Many industries are now dominated by a few big companies that have the lobbyists and the market power to inflate prices, hold down wages, fend off rivals and buy off lawmakers.
Consider the tech industry, which uses those advantages and more — like the opacity of their proprietary algorithms — to avoid anti-trust and other regulatory action. Meanwhile, four companies control 70 percent of U.S. beef production, and four firms supply nearly 90 percent of all baby formula.
That latter product is currently in short supply — largely because a sanitary problem closed a single factory, after the companies lobbied to reduce safety standards and curb baby formula imports.
In the old Gilded Age, black Americans lost many of the civil rights they gained during Reconstruction, as white conservatives recovered the clout they had lost during the Civil War. Today, with white conservatives once more on the march, state legislatures and the Supreme Court are systematically stripping minorities and women of voting, reproductive and other rights they had won after World War II.
In the original Gilded Age, political parties learned to exploit cultural issues like religion and science, as in the battle over the teaching of evolution. Also politicized was the issue of immigration, as poor, tired, huddled masses poured into the country, while nativists warned that the new arrivals would displace established citizens. Sound familiar?
One good thing about the old Gilded Age is that its excesses provoked a strong reaction, giving birth to the labor movement and the campaign for women’s suffrage. Also, to the Progressive Era that soon followed, with reforms like the Pure Food and Drug Act, the income tax, worker’s compensation and the end of child labor.
Thus, an essentially dark period in American history ushered in a vastly brighter one. Maybe that transformation can happen again. I am optimistic.
So, apparently, is HBO. It recently decided to produce a second season of “The Gilded Age.” Shooting began this month at locations in New York City and Newport, R.I. New episodes should begin streaming early next year
With luck, they will include some not-too-subtle lessons for surviving our new Gilded Age and restoring some of the equity and equilibrium that America has lost. Too bad Mark Twain was not available to write the script.