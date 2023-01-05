The tree is gone, the ornaments are packed away, the gift returns and exchanges are completed. But at our house, at least, one residue of Christmas remains: stuff.
’Tis better to give than to receive, of course. But my wife and I, as usual, seem to have ended up with more stuff this holiday season than we started with.
Oh, we gaze fondly at each gift, nursing warm thoughts of the giver. In the off-season, we re-gift, recycle, repurpose — and restock thrift shops with carloads of surplus possessions.
Nonetheless, our long careers as consumers have left us with a home so well-stuffed that we can barely move. And now the post-holiday sales are underway. Lord, give us courage.
The U.S., which pretty much invented consumerism, turned it into a global driver of economic growth after World War II — and a serious environmental menace. All those goods gobble natural resources and produce greenhouse gases as they’re produced and transported. After their useful lives end, they glut landfills and leach poisons into the earth for ages.
Consumer goods are crowding us out of our own lives. A 2016 survey for the online marketplace OfferUp found that half of Americans consider their homes overfull of unwanted items. Nearly 15 percent say they have at least one room so packed they can’t use it.
Some serial accumulators resort to commercial storage units. And then forget them. Much of the content is eventually auctioned off. Other units get emptied only when a renter dies.
To Marie Kondo, the Japanese author, TV celebrity, organizing expert and apostle of tidiness, such excesses have brought global fame. They have brought vast fortune to sell-your-stuff marketplaces like OfferUp, Craigslist, eBay, Etsy and Facebook Marketplace. The online giant Amazon has become one of the most popular platforms for getting rid of used books.
My wife and I long ago ran out of shelf space for our many volumes but can’t bear to part with them. I quote the 20th century British author Anthony Powell to her: “Books do furnish a room,” the title of one of his better novels. Our copy is here somewhere. Give me a minute.
Marie Kondo says we should toss out any possessions that no longer give us pleasure. Sound advice, my wife and I agree, except that most of ours still do.
Like the massive leather sofa we bought on a whim decades ago. Looked great in the auction house. Then we got it home. But every time I sink into that buttery behemoth, I’m transported back to our golden early years.
Why do people accumulate so much stuff? Our distant ancestors probably gave us a genetic urge to stockpile essentials as a hedge against war, famine and pandemic. As for non-essentials, we often use “retail therapy” to assuage feelings of loneliness or inadequacy. Or maybe, sometimes, we just like to hold the beauty of physical things close to us.
George Orwell, the British author and essayist who gave the world “1984,” is generally remembered as the dour critic of fascism, totalitarianism and other 20th century scourges. He was, in fact, an enthusiastic frequenter of junk shops, connoisseur of roses and a good cup of tea. Dying of tuberculosis in 1946, he wrote: “So long as I remain alive and well, I shall continue ... to love the surface of the earth and to take a pleasure in solid objects.”
Maybe, like ancient Chinese emperors, we could solve our surplus tchotchke problem by taking some of them to the grave with us. You know, for use and comfort in the afterlife. My wife has amassed an impressive collection of these (unearthed) Chinese tomb figures, which I learned late in life are actually clay facsimiles of ordinary items.
Real or replicas, I may slip a few into her casket someday. And when I too reach my sell-by date, she can just duct-tape me into that sofa and plant the package under a shady tree. With a good book, of course.