Donald Morrison: America is poised for a rude awakening thanks to our insane higher education model

On Oct. 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched a beeping, basketball-sized satellite called Sputnik 1. It was the first human-made object ever to orbit the earth. Americans, secure in their post-war technological superiority, were stunned.
We rose to the challenge, though, with a robust space program and something almost as important: the National Defense Education Act.
Over the next few decades, that program enriched science curriculums in schools across the country. In addition, the act’s National Defense Student Loan program helped finance higher education for millions of budding rocket scientists and other young Americans.
I was one of them. My sleepy little high school was suddenly bristling with chemistry labs and advanced physics courses, all of which I leapt at. I also managed to snag one of those student loans for college. Took me nearly a decade to pay it off.
I eventually switched from hard science to political science. But the National Defense Education Act’s larger goal was to create a better-educated America, and in that it succeeded.
The number of high school students going on to college doubled in 20 years. The rate is still well above 60 percent, thanks in part to a succession of government-subsidized loan programs.
Those accomplishments are in peril. The Supreme Court last week stuck down the president’s plan to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants, a separate program for those in deep need. The court decided that only Congress has the power to cancel such obligations.
Congress is unlikely to do so. Republican legislators say debt forgiveness is too expensive, as well as unfair to people without student debt. On the latter point, they’re right — in the sense that federal cancer research doesn’t benefit people without cancer.
Except that it sort of does. But I didn’t major in philosophy, so what do I know?
What I know is college has gotten so expensive that loans are now essential, especially to low- and middle-income families. Consider:
• More than 43 million Americans — one in five adults — have government-sponsored student loans.
• The average outstanding debt is more than $28,000, though the sum can reach 10 times that for students in graduate and professional programs.
• A majority of borrowers, 27 million, had their interest payments suspended during the pandemic.
• Before that, 5 million defaulted on their student loans.
• Most borrowers in default or forbearance are also behind on rent or mortgage payments, credit card debt and other obligations.
• Federal studies show that the most hard-pressed loan recipients tend to live in low-income, Republican-controlled states.
• The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warns that nearly one in five borrowers will face financial difficulty when payments resume in October, though the Biden administration has plans to spread the pain out a bit.
Even folks who have never been to college would know that something is wrong here. We’re making people take on Everests of debt for something that has become essential for getting ahead in the U.S., something that is free — or easily affordable — in other countries. And not just rich ones. (Bravo, Kenya and Panama).
Nobody has college tuition costs as high as ours, from an average of about $6,500 a year for locals at state schools to nearly $65,000 for anybody at top-ranked colleges like Williams and Bennington. (Housing is extra.) Some schools offer generous financial aid, but availability is uneven.
By contrast, a year’s tuition at super-elite Oxford or Cambridge would cost a British undergraduate about $13,000. A student at one of China’s equivalents, Tsinghua University (where I once taught), around $4,000. A French kid at Paris’ prestigious Sorbonne, zero.
The Supreme Court roiled the higher education waters with another decision last week. This one overturned decades of precedent allowing U.S. colleges to use “affirmative action” to maintain racial diversity in their incoming classes. Educators are uncertain how the decision will affect admission rates for low- and middle-income families, black or white, but optimism is scarce.
Let’s face it: The U.S. model of higher education is unfair, insupportable and insane. We live in an education-respecting, upward-mobility-loving country. But we treat the main avenue of advancement like a luxury good for the rich. We should make college uniformly available to all qualified Americans, whatever the upfront expense. We’ll get it back.
If we don’t act soon, we’re going to find ourselves in the same place we were in 1957. Confident in our greatness. And stumbling toward a wakeup call. Beep beep.