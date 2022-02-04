Donald Morrison: If the book is worth banning, it’s worth reading

On a spring night in 1933, the German government of new Chancellor Adolf Hitler burned hundreds of books at a rally in Frankfurt. The volumes, many by Jewish authors, had been singled out as “degenerate.”
That bonfire, the first and most widely publicized of several under the Nazis, has given book burning a bad name. So, it’s interesting to see American patriots trying to revive the practice.
True, they aren’t actually burning books. They’re doing something similarly sinister: working to prevent people, especially children, from being able to read them. You know, to shield the young folks from “degenerate” ideas.
Across the U.S., conservative parents’ groups are pressuring local schools and libraries to remove hundreds of titles, many by black, Hispanic and LGBT authors. Also, classics like “Huckleberry Finn,” “1984” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” A school district in Tennessee has even outlawed “Maus,” the 1991 Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about — wait for it — the Holocaust. Nazis everywhere must be cheering.
Book banning has a long and storied history in the Land of the Free. The first widely suppressed volume in the U.S. was “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” considered by pro-slavery forces to be unacceptably dangerous for minds of all ages. After the Civil War, Congress ordered the U.S. Post Office to ban “pornographic” material from the mails.
The definition was so vague that medical textbooks, “The Canterbury Tales” and anything by Oscar Wilde were proscribed. Only after a judge in 1933 struck down a ban against James Joyce’s “Ulysses” (published 100 years ago this week) did book censorship begin to wane.
It rebounded in the 1980s with the rise of right-wing activism, and with the focus shifting from post boxes to schools and libraries. The American Library Association says attempts to ban books, a steady trickle for decades, surged to an all-time high late last year. One Texas legislator is working to block no fewer than 850 titles from his state’s schools.
What’s going on here? In a word, politics. Some of these parents’ organizations seem to be genuine grass-roots outfits dedicated to protecting the younger generation. Yet many were set up by national right-wing lobby groups and funded by big Republican donors.
GOP leaders have said the issue of school curriculums is one of the party’s most promising new tools for energizing its voters. Glenn Youngkin, for instance, won Virginia’s governorship last fall after framing book bans as an issue of parental control.
It’s not just books. Bills have been filed in 35 states to regulate what teachers say in classrooms — about sex, politics, economics and, especially, race. Many of those bills single out Critical Race Theory, a graduate school method of analysis not taught in any K-12 school in the country. Instead, the term is being used by Republicans as a stand-in for the teaching of America’s troubled racial history.
And it’s not just race. A bill from Oklahoma Republicans would let parents sue a teacher for lessons “in opposition to closely held religious beliefs.” Florida’s GOP wants the state to penalize teachers for saying anything that might cause a student “discomfort.” To spot offenses, lawmakers would equip classrooms with cameras and microphones. Iowa Republicans have introduced a similar snooping scheme.
Not all these bills will get passed, but maybe enough to stunt the education of many students. That’s a steep price to pay for avoiding “discomfort.” Proponents haven’t produced any evidence that learning about slavery or the Holocaust causes significant psychological harm. Besides, isn’t learning new things, encountering uncomfortable truths, an essential part of education and, certainly, of growing up?
America’s kinder, gentler version of book burning has less to do with education than with power. Bans on books and ideas are essentially gestures of intimidation. That’s why the Nazis burned books – not just to eliminate every copy or every idea therein, a feat beyond of the scope of even a hundred bonfires. Instead, the real aim was to remind people who was in charge, who was deciding what’s acceptable.
And that, ironically, is why the current attempt to politicize America’s schools might well backfire. Kids know when they’re being patronized and lied to. Already, they are pushing back, handing out free copies of banned books, flocking to public libraries that carry them and otherwise following the dictum of science fiction author Isaac Asimov: “Any book worth banning is a book worth reading.”
And reading them they are. A week after “Maus” was blocked in Tennessee, it jumped from nowhere to No. 1 on the Amazon bestseller list. Much the same happened to Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” after its latest banning threat, in Virginia.
As the new biblioclasts are about to discover, some books — and some ideas — are so powerful you can’t kill them. The Nazis learned that lesson the hard way.