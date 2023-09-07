Donald Morrison: As crisis after crisis continue to pile up, stressed out Americans are gnashing their teeth

Over dinner the other night with my favorite dentist, who’s also my brother-in-law, I discovered a grave national crisis right under my nose: America’s new epidemic of stress.
As we chomped through our appetizers, he recounted having arrived at his practice, after a tranquil weekend on Otis Reservoir, to find 21 new emergency patients. Most of them complained of pain — and even cracks — in their molars.
My perceptive bro-in-law quickly diagnosed the problem. His patients were so stressed-out they had begun clenching their jaws and grinding their teeth — a syndrome known as bruxism. Causes are not entirely known, but bruxism has been linked to stress, anxiety and heavy drinking. A malady for our time.
Dentists first noticed this uptick in tooth abuse during the COVID pandemic. That crisis is mostly over now, but people are still grinding away, day and night. My brother-in-law was baffled.
So, in the service of dental science and family solidarity, I set out to find the truth. Didn’t have to look far.
In a study published late last year, the American Psychological Association reported that U.S. adults are more worried than at any time in recent memory — about the economy, the environment, gun violence, our growing political divide and countless other scary headlines.
About 20 percent of respondents said they were having trouble sleeping. One-third reported changes in eating habits. Three-quarters said they were “terrified” about the future of the country. Nearly 40 percent were thinking of moving abroad.
The APA found that anxiety was especially high among young people, especially members of Generation Z (born after 1997) — the kids who grew up with school-shooter drills and social media bullying.
They and their successor generation, Alpha (born after 2010), face soaring costs for college, housing and insurance, underfunded public services, diminishing access to abortion and books. Soon, these lucky souls will also inherit this threatened planet.
How did things get so bad? Columbia University historian Adam Tooze says we’re in a so-called polycrisis, one of those occasional periods when everything seems to be going wrong. You know, like world wars, the Great Depression, the tumultuous 1960s, the 2008 financial crisis.
At the time, we considered those problem clusters nearly insoluble. In fact, most of them did get resolved, one way or another, within a few years and were followed by periods of relative calm.
But this polycrisis seems different. There is little chance humankind will figure out how to make the earth stop warming anytime soon, or muster the will to end gun violence, or convince the growing number of authoritarian politicians at home and abroad to embrace the blessings of comity and democracy.
So, it’s not surprising that people are lying awake, or in many cases asleep, gnashing their choppers. I sure am, which is why my brother-in-law’s crowded waiting room touched my own worry nerve.
Turns out I, too, am a nascent grinder. I may need a few new crowns on my battered molars. I am also considering a nighttime mouth guard and perhaps some stress-reducing breathing and exercise routines. I may even try to lay off my go-to chat sites, especially the ones with algorithms that reward anger and outrage.
Still, I find it hard not to be worried about the upcoming presidential election, the ongoing war in Ukraine, the increasingly severe storms and heat waves, the harrowing instability of my retirement savings. Also, my aging body, my children’s job and housing dramas, my grandkids’ uncertain future and, lately, my pathetic dental insurance.
But the interesting thing about stress is that it can also be positive — a shot of energy that lifts us from our comfort zone and helps us focus on the situation at hand. This “eustress,” as it’s known, is the good part of the “fight or flight” response that allows humans and other creatures to rise to the challenge, seize the moment, elude the predator.
I, and the rest of my fellow stressed-out citizens, must now learn how to focus that age-old impulse into solving our common problems and building a better future. I just hope my teeth live to see that day.