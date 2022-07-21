Donald Morrison: America’s fugitive women problem

Thomas Sims was born into slavery in Georgia. In January 1851, he stowed away on a boat bound for Boston — and freedom — in the non-slave state of Massachusetts.
When he arrived in Boston, however, he was arrested and sent back to his owner. The case attracted national attention, propelling Sims to fame as a victim of one of the biggest legal travesties in American history: the Fugitive Slave Act.
That law was part of the Compromise of 1850, which temporarily resolved a dispute in Congress over extending slavery into newly acquired territories. The Fugitive Slave Act authorized fines of $1,000 ($40,000 in today’s money) for anybody who provided food or shelter to an escaped slave anywhere in the U.S.
Similar penalties could be levied on local officials, even in northern states, who ignored requests to capture an indentured runaway. Officials who did comply could claim a $10 bounty ($40 today), as could the magistrates who tried the captives — though theirs would be only $5 for an acquittal.
Those days are back. Even before the recent Supreme Court ruling undermining Roe v. Wade and abortion rights, some states began crafting what seem to be their own Fugitive Slave Laws.
These new statutes — passed last year in Texas and under consideration in several other states — authorize bounties of up to $10,000 for ordinary citizens who report women seeking an abortion. Also, for those who rat on doctors and anybody else involved in enabling that procedure, even an Uber driver who answers the call for a ride.
In addition, several states are moving to levy fines and jail time on women who cross state lines to obtain the procedure or attempt to order medical abortion pills from another state by mail.
Texas Republicans say they will soon introduce a law punishing companies that provide travel benefits for employees who seek out-of-state abortions. Oklahoma Republican Jim Lankford this week blocked the U.S. Senate from considering a bill that would prevent states from hindering such travel.
TWO NATIONS
Who’d have thought it could come to this? More than a century and a half after the Civil War, the U.S. is again becoming two nations: one free, one slave. In some states, women will have the same rights as any citizen. In others, the female population will be treated as property. As Abe Lincoln warned, a house riddled with such disparities cannot stand.
That said, a new Civil War is far from inevitable. That’s because the original War Between the States ended up leaving us some interesting tools to prevent a sequel.
In 1865, the U.S. adopted the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery. Three years later came the great 14th Amendment, which extended equal protection of the law to all citizens.
That one has been used over the years to enshrine a panoply of rights, including those of equal education, access to contraception and legal counsel, interracial marriage and same-sex marriage. In similar fashion, courts have repeatedly upheld the rights of interstate travel and commerce for all.
EQUAL PROTECTION
I’m no lawyer, but it seems natural that such equal-protection logic could be applied to abortion. Last I checked, women were citizens.
Even back in the 1850s, many American jurists and even law enforcement officials thought the Fugitive Slave Law was insupportable. Among them was the U.S. marshal in Boston whose sorry duty it was to send Sims back to Georgia. His name was Charles Devens.
After Sims was sent home, Devens tried repeatedly to buy him out of slavery, without success. But the enterprising Georgian fled north again, in 1863, and stayed there until slavery was ended.
Devens, meanwhile, became a general in the Union Army — there’s a military base near Worcester named after him — and later joined the cabinet of President Rutherford B. Hayes as attorney general.
One of Devens’ first moves in Washington was to hire Thomas Sims as a messenger at the Justice Department. After all, the fugitive slave who helped galvanize national sentiment against slavery was well-schooled in the importance of equal protection under the law.
Many American women are about to learn that lesson.