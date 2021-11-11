As the days grow shorter and colder, the tension grows higher. Yes, it’s that time of year. Football is getting serious.
Not just because of the NFL standings or the prospects of Wahconah and Hoosac Valley today in the latest round of MAII championships, but also because of the game’s outsize role in American life.
Baseball used to be considered our national pastime. Today, tackle football (as distinct from soccer, which the rest of the world calls football) is the most popular high school sport in the U.S. More than a million boys and, yes, 15,000 girls play it.
Football is also the money sport for colleges, where study comes to a halt on game day. The top 24 teams bring more than $100 million each into their school’s coffers, and coaches usually out-earn presidents.
As for the pros, the National Football League grossed $12 billion last year, three times more than Major League Baseball. The NFL is the biggest thing on TV, where an average of 15 million people watch a game.
Football pretty much rules the internet, as well. A count of last month’s page views compiled by the advertising firm Taboola showed the subjects “NFL” and “football” ranked third and fourth, respectively, trailing only “coronavirus” and “Trump.”
The sport’s allure is undeniable. Football is mad, bad and dangerous. It’s a uniquely American fiesta of speed, size, brute force, impending injury, organization, money and chicken wings.
Also, sex and patriotism. Unlike some other sports, football has cheerleaders, mostly female, often scantily clad. The NFL also has lavish halftime shows, subsidized by the Pentagon and featuring soldiers, flyovers and football-field-size American flags.
Which brings us to football’s very serious problems. In a country increasingly diverse, the sport’s audience is still overwhelmingly white. Sure, nearly three-quarters of NFL players are black, but only one-sixth of coaches and back-office managers. Not many quarterbacks, either. One of those, San Francisco’s Colin Kaepernick, has been blacklisted, apparently for life, after protesting police killings of Black people.
Meanwhile, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is white, lied about his vaccination status this season, violated the NFL’s rules about that, endangered his teammates and continues to spread vaccine misinformation. He received a modest fine.
In fairness, the league is trying hard to promote minorities, reduce its military ties, curb performance-enhancing drug use and prevent players from taunting each other on the field. Football, in general, has been changing its rules to promote sportsmanship and reduce injuries.
Football has also inspired some terrific fiction — not yet rivalling baseball’s renowned literary canon, but gaining yardage. Don’t miss Dan Jenkins’ outrageous 1972 novel “Semi-Tough,” Peter Gent’s coruscating 1973 “North Dallas Forty” and Ben Fountain’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” a 2012 takedown of the NFL’s patriotic hypocrisy. All have been made into movies.
So have many of the great (I’d say greater) nonfiction books about football, like William Blinn’s 1971 “Brian’s Song,” a touching story of NFL friendship; H.G. Bissinger’s 1990 ode to high school football, “Friday Night Lights;” or Rudy Ruettiger’s 2012 “Rudy: My Story,” about his improbable walk-on triumph at Notre Dame. All these became movies as well.
Indeed, there’s something cinematic about the sport, not just visually, but also viscerally. Consider, for instance, that 1940 classic “Knute Rockne All American,” an inspiring biopic about the charismatic Notre Dame coach. Rockne’s growing renown prompted my late father-in-law to hitchhike from Western Massachusetts to northern Indiana, where he talked his way into Notre Dame after the fall term had already begun. He talked of being an extra in the movie, and I’m sure I’ve spotted him in it.
I love football. Played it for four years in high school and one day in college (don’t ask). I’m proud of the sport’s hallowed past but worried about its present: its inexcusable hypocrisy, stubborn racism and innate brutality — the latter manifest not just in the cerebral damage it causes players, especially young ones, but also the toxic masculinity and performative jingoism it injects into public life.
Perhaps not surprisingly, a lot of players, coaches, even team owners have gotten into trouble lately for racist remarks, sexual misconduct, drunken driving and other bad behavior. Not a great example for American youths.
Still, I value the lessons football can teach young folks about fitness, discipline, teamwork. I value the comforting structure, the arcane rules, the passion of players and fans.
The sport deserves its success, as well as its right to claim the mantle of national pastime. That’s because football embodies America, in all its appalling flaws and all its crazy, messy, earnest efforts to overcome them.