Donald Morrison: Basketball, that most American of sports

I swore I wouldn’t watch this year’s NCAA men’s basketball championships. Too many games, too little time. But after all those feisty underdogs started knocking off top-ranked powerhouses (Princeton... really?), I was hooked.

Worse, I was back in high school.

I grew up not all that far from where the 1986 movie “Hoosiers” was filmed. You know, the one where a disgraced ex-college coach (Gene Hackman), along with a parent and former hoop-star-turned-town-drunk (Dennis Hopper, who got an Oscar nod) leads a small, rural Indiana high school to the state championships. That could have been my town, my team.

Except that we weren’t very good, and I never made it past the junior varsity. But I’ve always had a soft spot for the game. It’s a joy to play and a pleasure to watch — that balletic grace, the near-continuous action. It’s also a game where, with a little luck and a lot of effort, underdogs can win.

Basketball was once an underdog, an indoor upstart in the pantheon of established, verdant-field sports. But the game had one unbeatable advantage: timing.

B-ball fills that long, cold void between football and baseball seasons. Which is why, 132 years ago this winter, the sport was invented.

James Naismith, teaching at a men’s college over in Springfield, Mass., wanted a game his students could play during a particularly long snow-siege. So, he nailed a peach basket to a gymnasium wall, and the rest is history.

The first game was a disaster. One player got knocked out cold, another dislocated his shoulder, several ended up with black eyes. Naismith quickly wrote some traffic rules, the first of many that now govern the game. The National Basketball Association’s summary runs to 64 pages. Basketball is a benevolent dictatorship of regulations. Just the thing for rambunctious, unfocused thugs like my teenage self.

And perhaps for nations. Basketball mirrors much about the U.S., including its postwar attempts to build a rules-based world order after a century of war and chaos.

If football is war by other means, basketball is America’s indoor voice. (Forget hockey.) B-ball is more intimate, transparent. An overzealous nudge can get you summarily ejected.

Basketball also embodies Americans’ innate practicality. Hoops can be played indoors or out. All you need is... a hoop. Even the pros take the court, essentially, in their underwear.

The sport also embodies a sense of democracy, for kids at least. Barriers to entry are low, equipment costs negligible, youth teams abundant. Sure, it helps to be tall, especially in high school (average player height: 6 feet for boys, 5 feet, 6 inches for girls). But most youngsters don’t get their adolescent growth spurt until late middle school, so short kids are welcome.

Basketball is an X-ray of America’s flawed but enduring efforts at equality. After decades of neglect, minorities now dominate the sport. About 73 percent of NBA players are Black, up from none in 1950.

Still, the league has embarrassingly few Black coaches. As for Black owners, Michael Jordan’s announcement this week that he is selling his stake in the Charlotte Hornets will bring that number to zero.

Women, meanwhile, are thriving. Barely a year after Naismith put up his peach basket, a women’s team was formed up the road at Smith College in Northampton. Last week, the Smith Pioneers made it to the Final Four in the NCAA’s Division III (they lost, but hey). These days, about 370,000 girls and 522,000 boys play high school basketball, and that participation gap is closing.

So is the attention gap. I was pleased to see that local coverage of the Wahconah Regional High School girls’ second-place finish in the Massachusetts Division IV finals was nearly as fulsome, certainly in this paper, as that accorded the Taconic High boys for winning the Division V title. Now, if we can only raise those salaries in the WNBA a little closer to NBA levels.

Basketball is the only made-in-America sport that’s truly international. Same rules, same moves everywhere. The NBA has about 120 foreign players. Pro leagues overseas, 200 Americans. When I taught at a college in China a few years ago, basketball courts were numerous and nearly every dorm room — male or female — seemed to have a Michael Jordan poster, often next to one of the Houston Rockets’ Yao Ming.

So, when the Final Four face off in Houston on April 1 and 3, you’ll find me in front of my TV — rooting for the underdog, cheering the foreign-born players and, no doubt, reliving my own hoop dreams.

I’ll also be thanking James Naismith for giving us a sport that punishes violence, rewards teamwork, gives every kid a chance — and embodies the best of America.