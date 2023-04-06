Donald Morrison: Let the lessons of the Beer Hall Putsch of 1923 keep us tethered to Democracy

On a cold and rainy November night 100 years ago, a large mob marched out of a beer hall in Munich, Germany, and started seizing public buildings.
The goal was to overthrow the country’s government. By dawn the coup was over, and 16 of the 2,000 attackers lay dead, along with four police officers.
What happened next may have relevance for the future of American democracy. The senior leader of the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch, a former army corporal, was arrested, tried for treason and sentenced to nine years in jail. The outcome was a triumph of justice for Germany’s post-World War I democratic experiment.
It didn’t last. The failed coup catapulted its leader to fame among ordinary Germans, who had grown weary of political squabbling and eager to make their country great again after its humiliating wartime defeat.
Within months, the government bowed to these malcontents and set the beer hall guy free. He went on to become Germany’s leader. We know how that turned out.
The rule of law is a concept as old as Aristotle and, indeed, democracy itself. The central idea is that justice should be applied in the same fashion to everybody, regardless of wealth, popularity or political office.
Those last two categories are currently under scrutiny in the U.S. A former president with an army of vocal supporters was indicted in New York City this week on 34 felony counts.
That may sound like a career-killer, but the crimes were of the bloodless, white-collar variety that rarely inspire murder mysteries or TV cop shows. Even if convicted, the defendant probably will not face jail time and can still run for the presidency.
But some people think that even bringing the case was a terrible idea. They cite at least three reasons. First, the prosecution sets a bad precedent. No previous president, sitting or otherwise, had ever been so much as arrested — except for Ulysses S. Grant, caught speeding in his horse-drawn carriage in Washington in 1872, three years into his first term. The offense cost him $20.
Second, a commander-in-chief, sitting or retired, deserves deference in order to preserve the dignity of the office. And third, prosecuting this particularly charismatic defendant, who can inspire his supporters to rhetorical and physical excess, would only intensify their calls for retaliatory action against the current president and his family.
All those propositions should be weighed carefully — and rejected. In the U.S., a crime is a crime, and nobody is above the law — even a former president. Once we start making exceptions, the slope slickens.
Besides, this ex-president is the subject of other, more serious criminal investigations. Some involve his alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, others his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, march by thousands of his followers on the Capitol building with the ultimate goal of seizing control of the government. Remind you of anything?
Let’s not push this analogy too far. After all, introducing a certain 20th century German dictator into any debate is hazardous. Godwin’s law, an aphorism first proposed in 1990 by author and attorney Mike Godwin, holds that the longer an internet discussion continues, the more likely the H-word will be introduced. We don’t want to go there.
We do want to remind ourselves that for a democracy, today as in 1923, the rule of law stipulates at least two things: That a public official, current or ex-, deserves no special treatment before the law. Also, that the verdict of a trial must be respected, and the stipulated penalty enforced, no matter what the current political climate.
Let’s not make the mistake Germany did a century ago.