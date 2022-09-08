Donald Morrison: President Biden used the F-word to describe extremist MAGA Republicans. He's not wrong

For decades, there has been an unwritten rule in American politics and public discourse: Don’t use the F-word.
Well, goodbye to all that. In a recent speech, President Joe Biden described the philosophy of Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement as “like semi-fascism.” Almost immediately, “fascism” became the most frequently searched word on the Merriam-Webster Dictionary website, and remained so as of Thursday.
Leading Republicans condemned Biden’s speech as inappropriate, divisive, an insult to the nearly half of American voters who identify with the GOP. Commentators left and right asked whether, as midterm elections approach, the president had made the same kind of blunder Hillary Clinton did in 2016 by calling Trump supporters “a basket of deplorables.”
Biden’s decision to accuse his political opponents of being fascists, semi- or otherwise, marked the crossing of a rhetorical Rubicon. Fascism is one of the most loaded words in the language. It’s the ultimate political insult, conjuring up images of book-burning rallies, goose-stepping soldiers, Mussolini, Hitler, the Holocaust.
The U.S. has largely been spared such excesses, in fact and discourse. But Biden’s use of the F-word does raise two important questions: What really is fascism? And is it fair to attach that label to Trump supporters?
The first question is complicated. The second, not so much.
Since the concept of fascism originated in the early 20th century, there have been about a dozen openly fascist states and political parties claiming that mantle. (This doesn’t count the vaguely fascist far-right parties that have emerged across Europe and Latin America in recent years.)
Wade into academic attempts at a definition, however, and you’ll find disagreement. Some scholars, like the Hungarian-born American historian John Lukacs, say the fascist model doesn’t really exist, and that hardline nationalist regimes of both left and right are essentially the same thing.
Other historians and political scientists — including Sweden’s Bo Rothstein, Britain’s Ian Kershaw and Roger Griffin, and Americans Jason Stanley, Stanley Payne and Robert Paxton — generally agree that fascism exists, almost always on the right, and that it has some common identifying attributes. The list is long, but these traits keep emerging:
• A charismatic leader who promises national rebirth or salvation.
• Hostility toward minorities and outsiders.
• A disdain for free and fair elections.
• Support for the use of political violence to achieve ideological goals.
• An obsession with patriotism, nationalism, militarism, masculinity and cultural purity.
• A taste for political spectacle.
Alarmingly, the MAGA movement seems to check all those boxes:
• Its very name promises national rebirth and salvation. Its leader aspires to charisma and is essentially inseparable from the movement.
• It has shown hostility to such minorities as nonwhites, gays, Jews, Muslims and, especially, immigrants.
• It rejects the results of the 2020 election and seeks control of the electoral process to prevent a repeat.
• It embraces the inevitability of a civil war, holds that political violence is sometimes acceptable and supports the right to own lethal weapons — not just for personal defense, but also to overthrow the government if deemed necessary.
• It extols the virtues of patriotism, a robust “America First” strain of nationalism, the necessity of unofficial militias, the importance of male-led families, the un-importance of female control of reproduction, and the need to impose its version of American culture through assorted “culture wars.”
• As for political spectacle, have you ever been to a Trump rally?
On the other hand, there’s … not much. True, the movement has largely avoided the burning of books, though its adherents do ban them. In addition, the motives and beliefs of hard-core Trump supporters are no doubt sincerely held, if sometimes grounded in faulty information.
As Biden emphasized in his recent speech, many, perhaps most Republicans do not buy into the MAGA agenda. Polls are all over the place, but it’s likely that true Trump believers account for no more than half of GOP voters. Still, most Republicans say they do want the MAGA movement’s leader to be president.
That’s pretty much the way many Germans and Italians felt in the 1930s. They didn’t like everything about fascism, but enough to prevent them from standing in its way.
You know what happened next. Also, what to expect in the U.S. in coming months. You will be hearing more of the F-word. Listen carefully.