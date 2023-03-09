Donald Morrison: Boys may have it tough, but in many ways, girls are struggling at least as much

Last time I opined here on the great issues facing our time, my subject was the plight of young American males — how they’re falling behind girls in school achievement and workplace success; suffering higher rates of alcoholism, drug abuse and heart disease; losing hope.
I received much feedback. Parents of boys mostly thanked me. Parents of girls were a bit less enthusiastic, insisting that young American females are in crisis too.
Didn’t know that. Now I do.
In a survey released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three-fifths of teenage girls reported having serious bouts of sadness or loneliness. That’s a 60 percent increase from the last time the CDC asked such a question, a mere three years ago.
Other studies show that female teens have higher rates of internet addiction, suicidal thoughts and actual self-harm than their male counterparts. Girls are more likely to suffer bullying and sexual abuse. Also, to dislike their body shape and looks generally.
The transition from elementary school to high school is especially hard on young women. They’re 3 1/2 times more likely to suffer a drop in self-esteem.
Some of these problems are not new. The girls I grew up with seemed self-assured enough on the outside but later confessed that they’d often felt adrift, inadequate, overwhelmed by confusing expectations from parents, teachers, society and — gulp! — boys.
Indeed, they were constantly frustrated that we lazy, ignorant lugs got more attention from teachers than girls did, a complaint subsequently validated by research.
In my first real job out of school, the young women I worked with were irked that I enjoyed better pay and a loftier title, despite similar credentials and talents. I remain married to one of these former colleagues. She’ll never let me forget that disparity, bless her.
Today, much of the problem involves social media. Researchers have found that heavy use of it is far more likely to cause depression in girls than in boys — along with poor sleep, low self-esteem and bad eating habits. Studies also show that the COVID pandemic, which kept kids at home with their screens, was harder on girls than on boys.
Social media has undermined a tradition that once played a crucial role in teenage socialization. Before the digital age, after-school social life was carried on largely in person or by telephone. Remember those endless, pointless, magical conversations about nothing in particular?
Today, such interactions happen online and barely amount to conversations. Common Sense Media reports that teens spend 1 1/2 hours a day on social sites, which sounds low to me. Researchers at the University of North Carolina found in 2017 that girls who relied mostly on internet-based exchanges with their peers showed worse interpersonal skills, notably conflict resolution, than ones who didn’t.
Not that boys are much better. As a teenager, I had no idea what it was like to be a girl and little interest in learning. Lost in my own developmental dramas, I missed a chance to do the right thing: be perceptive, supportive, kind.
I’m the last person on earth who should be giving advice to girls, so let me direct some at the troubled young males I wrote about last week: Don’t blame young women for your plight. They have their own problems, some more painful than yours.
Scarier, too. Girls are becoming increasingly sexualized in both social and traditional media. The onset of menarche (look it up) has been dropping steadily in recent years, for myriad possible reasons, as has the age of first sexual experience.
When they enter the workforce, women can still expect to earn less than men for the same work. They’ll be the ones to have children and share most of the burden for raising them. All this while reproductive rights are being systematically degraded in the U.S. Not a great time to be female.
So, the next time you encounter a girl who looks a little down, be sure to tell her she’s terrific in so many ways. She is. You kids, male and female, have much in common.