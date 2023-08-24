Donald Morrison: Can the Berkshires survive the climate apocalypse?

How fortunate we are to live in the Berkshires, especially this summer.
Sure, we had a bit more rain than normal, but nothing like the near-Biblical deluge last month that left parts of nearby Vermont under water. We endured a few sweltering days, but they were nothing compared to the 100-degree roastings that have befallen large chunks of the U.S. this week.
We escaped the killer wildfires that plagued much of eastern Canada in June, though we smelled the smoke for days. We didn’t suffer a single hurricane or tropical storm, like the one last week that brought flooding and other havoc to historically dry southern California.
So, let’s enjoy the good weather while we can. Our luck is sure to run out.
If you look closely at the disasters noted above, you’ll see a common thread. Vermont isn’t accustomed to serious flooding. Many of the places being roasted right now haven’t seen such high temperatures in decades, even centuries. The wildfires in Ontario and Quebec are rare for those provinces, which have an abundance of lakes, rivers, rain-soaked forests and famously cold winters.
You can see what’s coming: another sermon on climate change. Only, this one is tailored just for you.
People who live in a relative meteorological sweet spot like ours can find it difficult to imagine paradise lost. Inconveniently, climate change doesn’t care what we think.
And right now, it’s gaining on us. Average global (also U.S.) temperatures have been increasing steadily in recent decades — caused, nearly all climate scientists agree, by burning fossil fuels. This year, for instance, will likely be the hottest on record.
Even in the Berkshires, according to federal data, each of the past 20 years has been warmer than the recorded average for the entire previous century, most recently by nearly 5 degrees. At least half of our little county’s acreage experienced drought conditions in 2017 and again in 2022.
Hotter temperatures dry out trees and grasses (promoting wildfires), heat up bodies of water (increasing rainfall and flooding, since warm air contains more moisture), and worsen weather extremes of all sorts (making both summers and winters less pleasant).
Those extremes also reduce crop yields, impoverish farmers, and drive up not only food prices, but also energy bills (all that air conditioning) and insurance premiums. In some parts of the U.S., homeowners can no longer obtain coverage at any price.
Amusingly enough, the New York Times this week listed interior New England — including, presumably, the Berkshires — among the places to which Americans can move to escape climate change. All the destinations mentioned are in cool northerly latitudes with abundant rain, lakes and rivers.
Folks in the Pacific Northwest might disagree. Much like the Berkshires, they have mild summers, snowy winters and lots of fresh water. But in 2021, the entire region was ravaged by unusually robust heatwaves and wildfires. It was ablaze again in 2022 and this summer as well.
Same for Lahaina, a town on the paradisiacal Hawaiian Island of Maui, where earlier this month at least 115 people perished in climate-related wildfires and hundreds more remain missing. It’s becoming increasingly evident that almost nowhere in the U.S. is safe anymore. Even the Berkshires.
That’s a tough sell for me right now. I’m standing in the sunlight on my deck, enjoying a cool breeze and surveying my unusually green lawn. I’m less worried about heat and wildfires than whether an aging hemlock close to the house will topple over, roots and all, in the rain-softened ground. I see we’re in for more showers in the next few days. Heat is far from my mind.
Clearly, I’m in the grip of a delusion. Several, in fact, and they’re familiar to social scientists.
One is the Optimism Bias, our innate human tendency to look on the bright side, even if the evidence is mostly on the dark one. Another is the Continuity Bias, the assumption that things will likely continue much as they have before.
And here’s one from the field of economics: the Sunk Cost Fallacy. I’m invested heavily in this place, these friends, this life in a county of great beauty and cultural attractions.
Given the hardships that are no doubt coming, it might be financially prudent to flee northward, or anywhere cooler and wetter than here. But I’ll probably keep this place until I take up permanent residence down the road, in a much smaller plot.
I know the Berkshires are heading for difficult times, climate-wise. I also know we can soften that blow, postpone the apocalypse, by radically changing the way we do things. Maybe we’ll even make it possible for our grandkids and theirs to enjoy this little slice of paradise we love so much.
I could get used to this optimism thing.