Donald Morrison: Celebrating poetry in an age of despair

Greetings from London, where I’ve come to see some old friends and revisit a wasteland.
Despite its stately spires and abundant greenery, much of England lies in waste. The industrial revolution, born here in the 1700s, left a landscape of clapped-out factory towns and enduring class resentments. British politics is a losing battle against decline. The most recent prime minister lasted 26 days.
But the terrain I’m here for is a poem: “The Waste Land” by T.S. Eliot. It exploded onto the international literary scene 100 years ago this month. Poetry has never been the same.
The Brits take their poets seriously, and few more than Eliot. The kingdom this year has been thrumming with public readings, festivals, concerts, conferences, TV specials and new books about Eliot and his masterpiece.
There is a new “Waste Land” app, updated to mark the centennial and featuring recitations by Jeremy Irons and Viggo Mortensen. You can take a guided tour of the London sites Eliot mentions in the poem, though I was disappointed to see that his longtime South Kensington home, near my old apartment, is not included.
All that attention is remarkable, given that Thomas Stearns Eliot was an American. Born in St. Louis and educated at Harvard, he migrated to Britain well into adulthood. Working days as a banker, he wrote poems at night and gained notice for “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock,” an ode to insecurity.
He also fell in with the Bloomsbury Group, a circle of scribblers that included Virginia Wolff, E.M. Forster, John Maynard Keynes and Ezra Pound, himself a poet and an American.
Pound encouraged Eliot to write “The Waste Land” and helped cut the original version in half, thank heavens. Even after trimming, the thing runs to 433 lines and can take nearly an hour to read.
More daunting still, “The Waste Land” defies summarizing or even lucid excerpting. As in, “A woman drew her long black hair out tight/And fiddled whisper music on those strings.” Or, “O the moon shown bright on Mrs. Porter and her daughter/They wash their feet in soda water.”
The poem is full of apparent nonsense, along with irregular meter and rhyme, obscure literary and historical allusions, bawdy language and clinical descriptions. Occasionally, Eliot lapses into French, Greek, German and Sanskrit. He broke all the rules.
“The Waste Land” first appeared in a small U.K. magazine that Eliot edited. A U.S. book version followed a few weeks later, for which he added notes to aid baffled readers — later confessing that some of the explanations were padding to reach 64 pages, the publisher’s minimum length. A cottage industry of commentary sprung up, making the poem itself the subject of more books than many heads of state inspire.
“The Waste Land” fizzes with ideas, irony, wisdom, despair and memorable images and phrases. Some of the latter — “April is the cruelest month,” “a handful of dust,” “the wind under the door” — have become book and movie titles. You can see Eliot’s influence in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” and in the works of bards from W.H. Auden to Bob Dylan.
Eliot went on to write more great poems (“The Hollow Men,” “Ash-Wednesday”) as well as successful plays (“Death in the Cathedral,” “The Cocktail Party”). He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1948 and died in 1965.
But he’s best remembered for a poem that leaves people dazed and confused, though often moved. As he once observed: “Genuine poetry can communicate before it is understood.”
So what is “The Waste Land” trying to communicate? Many things, including the death of certainty, the rise of self-doubt, the inevitable fall of civilizations, the tragedy of violence. In a passage on the newly concluded First World War, he hallucinates: “A crowd flowed over London Bridge, so many/I had not thought death had undone so many.” The book’s final words, in Sanskrit, offer modest hope.
Eliot finished “The Waste Land” as his adopted country, exhausted and disillusioned by that war, faced its future with dread. The continent’s map, newly redrawn by the Versailles agreement, was fraying. Even victorious nations were bankrupt and struggling to rebuild. Meanwhile, the twin serpents of fascism and communism were feasting on the disarray.
The poem’s atmosphere of gloomy foreboding speaks to the current moment as well. Climate change and the rebirth of extremism are upsetting our own certainties, blighting our hopes. The map of democracy is fraying.
Rich soil for verse. After all, poets aren’t just bards of love and roses. They’re also canaries in the world-historical coal mine, mirrors that reflect humankind’s unspoken insecurities. Even if the subject is roses, the thorns are noted.
Our world is becoming a new wasteland, quite literally, and the thorns are winning. We could use another T.S. Eliot.