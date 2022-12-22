Donald Morrison: It’s Christmastime in Hiroshima, where peace on earth is paramount

Greetings from Japan, one of the few countries on earth that takes Christmas as seriously as America does.
The season here begins right after Halloween, when Christmas decorations proliferate, crazed shoppers descend upon the land and seasonal music fills the air.
Though Japan produces many of its own holiday classics, a Wham! fan would feel right at home. I’ve heard “Last Christmas” half a dozen times this week in malls and train stations. The American influence also extends to what has become a traditional menu item for Christmas and New Year’s Day dinners: Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Seriously. One morning in 1970, a Japanese KFC manager woke from a dream in which families joyfully gathered around a Christmas bucket of Extra Crispy treats. After a lively marketing campaign, the idea caught on. Despite heavy competition, KFC remains such a popular holiday option that orders must be placed days in advance.
Japan’s obsession with celebrating Christ’s birthday is remarkable, given that barely 1 percent of its citizens are Christians. (The rest are mostly Buddhist or Shinto, often both.) Christmas arrived here with Portuguese missionaries in the 1500s, though it didn’t really take off until after World War II. I have a theory about why.
But first, the news. Japan just announced it would double defense spending by 2027. The increase, a response to China’s growing military presence in the region, would be a striking departure for Japan. Since its wartime defeat, the country has rejected its militarist past and become a prosperous democracy.
Also, an amazingly civilized place. Crime is rare, drivers don’t cut each other off, shoes are removed when entering a house, voices are rarely raised in public, everybody says please and thank you constantly.
Oh, and the conductor on the 200-mph bullet train I’m riding in right now bows deeply in the doorway every time he enters our car. Brad Pitt has much to learn.
This week’s defense increase is worrying for many Japanese. That’s because the country has an unusual aversion to war. Japan boasts the world’s third-largest economy (after the U.S. and China), but its military is smaller than Sri Lanka’s. Article 9 of the postwar Japanese constitution bans the country from using force to settle international disputes. Elected officials have called for repeal of the measure, but polls show overwhelming public opposition to any such move.
Other countries have lost wars. Only one has decided to swear them off altogether. That institutionalized pacificism is a legacy of Japan’s experience as the only country ever to suffer an atomic bomb attack — two of them, on the cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, in August 1945 at the hands of the U.S.
The train I’m on just left Hiroshima. There I stood at Ground Zero of a detonation that destroyed three quarters of the city’s buildings, killed 40 percent of the population and lethally sickened many of the rest.
Hiroshima today is a lively metropolis of 1.3 million people and almost as many parks and skyscrapers. Its Christmas lights would put Rockefeller Center to shame. Its robot-heavy factories turn out machinery and cars. (Mazda is based here, and baseball’s famous Hiroshima Carps play at Mazda Zoom-Zoom Stadium.) Hiroshima’s cuisine, heavy on oysters and okonomiyaki (a kind of savory pancake), is world famous.
So are the city’s Peace Park, Peace Museum, Peace Cenotaph, Peace Memorial (with its iconic, bomb-blasted dome) and other permanent tributes to those who died in 1945. A steady stream of foreign officials and peace advocates come to Hiroshima — to mourn its losses, renounce war and call for the end of nuclear weapons.
That latter cause seems endangered right now. The world still has 10,000 such devices. There hasn’t been a new non-proliferation treaty in 52 years and won’t be one anytime soon. Russia recently threatened to go nuclear in its war on Ukraine.
I think the Japanese love Christmas so much not because of the shopping or the lights or the music. But because they know, more than most Americans, the true meaning of Christmas: peace on earth, good will to all. And what an absence thereof can bring.
Christmas here is what it should be in the U.S. and everywhere: a chance to gather with family and friends to celebrate the common religion that binds us all: love.
The fried chicken can’t hurt.