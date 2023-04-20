Donald Morrison: Climate change is wreaking havoc, but at least we'll have more home runs

Climate change may be one of the most serious problems facing humanity today, but there is an upside: more home runs.
Researchers at Dartmouth College reported this month that our ever-warmer air is making baseballs travel farther off the bat. For every 1-degree-centigrade rise in average global temperatures, expect an extra 95 Major League home runs per season.
Everybody loves home runs, right? So, it’s nice to learn that human-caused climate change may have some positive consequences. I went looking for more.
Didn’t find many. True, growing seasons have gotten an average of three weeks longer in the U.S. over the last 50 years. And higher levels of carbon dioxide, a principal cause of climate change, seem to stimulate the growth of some crops, like wheat, barley and rice.
Alas, heat waves and accompanying droughts reduce yields for most crops while promoting invasive weeds and pests. Get ready for shortages and higher prices of many foods.
If you read the news, you probably knew all that. So, I started looking for climate-produced results that aren’t so obvious. For instance:
Wine. It may get a little boring. Warmer weather in the world’s major viticultural regions is making grapes ripen earlier. Future vintages may have more alcohol, less character. Prized cool-climate varietals — pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay — will have to seek new pastures farther north. Inconveniently, few places offer the right combinations of soil, moisture and sunlight that make wines complex. Drink up while you can.
Beer. The taste of this American beverage, too, depends heavily on biochemical processes, especially involving one ingredient: hops. Nearly three-quarters of them come from a single state, Washington. If hop development is disrupted by, say, intense heat, drought or flooding, the product will taste different. Probably not in a good way.
Skiing. A 2017 study by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency concluded that the U.S. ski season could be half as long by 2050. That may surprise skiers who enjoyed this year’s late-season snow dump. But climate change can produce dramatic local weather differences from one week — or year — to the next. Over the long run, however, nature will likely be stingier with snow, especially in low-altitude regions like the Berkshires. And ski areas will have fewer subfreezing hours to manufacture the stuff.
Russia. Economically, it’s Elbonia with nuclear weapons. But nearly all of Vladimir Putin’s kingdom lies at a latitude far north of Buffalo. Climate change could turn much of that frozen expanse into prime agricultural land. Russia – and to a lesser extent Canada – may become breadbaskets of the world.
Coffee. Your morning brew will likely taste worse and cost more. Agronomists predict that the area suitable for growing high-quality Arabica beans (Starbucks uses only those) will shrink by half over the next 30 years because of human-caused changes in temperature and rainfall. The hardier Robusta variety, now used heavily in instant coffee and known for its burnt-rubber aftertaste, may be your only choice.
Lightning. Chances of getting struck by it are rising. That’s because warmer clouds hold more water, which means increased turbulence, friction and static electricity — i.e., more thunderstorms. Lightning is a major trigger for wildfires.
Turbulence. Airline flights are bumpier these days, thanks to the growing instability of high-altitude air currents. Turbulence is now the biggest cause of aviation injuries.
Allergies. Your sniffles will be getting worse in coming years. The spring pollen season is starting earlier and lasting longer. Meanwhile, fewer subfreezing winter nights mean that more nasty weeds will survive to torment you.
Beaches. They’re disappearing, as sea levels rise (glaciers are melting, warmer water molecules are larger) and as storms get more violent. About three-quarters of the world’s beaches now have erosion problems. Trucking in more sand can help, but it gets washed back into the water faster now.
Insurance. Your premiums will rise. Casualty companies are passing on the cost of more and worse hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and wildfires, even in places that don’t have many. In places that do, it’s harder to find coverage at all.
Tempers. You may find yourself involved in more arguments, brawls and, this being America, shootings. Social scientists have linked higher temperatures to elevated levels of anger and violence. That may also explain the current state of American politics.
I could go on — about heat stroke, skin cancer, summertime power outages, declining fish stocks — but you get the picture. Climate change is not really a threat. It’s here.
So, enjoy all those extra home runs — while you can.