Donald Morrison: Disinformation can undermine democracy. But so can efforts to thwart it

An international team of scientists led by Britain’s University of Exeter announced a surprising discovery last week. Jackdaws practice democracy.
The jackdaw is a small crow found in the U.S., Europe, North Africa and Asia. The bird is known for flocking with cohorts by the thousands, making lots of noise and then suddenly taking to the air. The researchers found that the noise is, in fact, a town hall-style debate over whether, and when, to fly. When the “votes” reach a certain volume, the entire group heads for the sky, usually within seconds.
That news got me thinking about democracy and the importance of reliable information. You see, the Exeter researchers also injected false information into the parliament of jackdaws, by planting speakers near the flocks and playing recordings of their calls. The purpose was to make the birds think the consensus to fly was stronger than it really was. Sure enough, they took off sooner than they otherwise would have.
We Americans face a similar situation. For years, foreign governments and domestic ideologues have been injecting disinformation into our national debate. Using friendly news outlets and social media sites, these mischief-makers circulate dubious “facts,” sometimes mixing them with just enough truth to seem real.
They spread flawed information about politics, health, science, race, immigration. They gin up hatred and promote violence toward political opponents and minority groups. They create discord and false impressions, sow doubt and, in the end, weaken our democracy.
In March, the Department of Homeland Security announced a Disinformation Governance Board to advise federal agencies on how to handle foreign attempts to undermine national security involving false information. The project was partly inspired by Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. elections.
Republicans were outraged by the proposed board, labeling it a “Ministry of Truth” that would trample free speech, even though its focus was on foreign sources. The board’s director resigned last month after enduring personal attacks and death threats on social media. The project was suspended.
Death threats notwithstanding, Republicans have a point. Any attempt to crack down on disinformation risks suppressing legitimate speech, since telling the two apart is often difficult. Constitutional scholars and social media giants have been struggling with the problem for years.
The major sites now have algorithms and armies of monitors to delete false, hateful, violent, obscene and socially disruptive posts — and to punish users who spread them. Donald Trump was famously suspended from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other sites for his falsehoods. Elon Musk, the outspoken billionaire, has become a hero of the right for promising to buy Twitter and reinstate Trump.
Many people oppose that idea — and they, too, have a point. The First Amendment, as Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote in a 1919 Supreme Court opinion, doesn’t cover “shouting fire in a crowded theater.” Our national theater is more crowded than ever, and a growing number of malcontents are trying to stampede us with speech that is, increasingly, lethal.
The young man who killed 10 Black Americans last month at a Buffalo supermarket was, like many mass shooters before him, a frequent visitor to social media sites full of rants, memes and conspiracy theories encouraging the sort of hatred that animated him.
Such posts are found not just on fringe sites, but also on major ones like Facebook, Reddit and YouTube — as the killer’s browsing history indicated. Both he and the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 were influenced by the racist “great replacement theory” about an alleged Jewish plot to supplant white Americans with non-white immigrants. Once confined to little-known extremist sites, the allegation is now openly promoted on mainstream platforms and on Fox News.
Many such references clearly fall into Holmes’ category of unprotected speech. They may also fail the “clear and present danger” test the Supreme Court used for decades to exclude utterances from First Amendment protection, as well the more specific “imminent lawless action” test in the court’s 1969 Brandenburg v. Ohio decision.
The justices last week temporarily blocked a Texas law, championed by conservatives, that aimed to keep social media platforms from censoring users based on their posts. Even the current, ultra-conservative court seems to recognize that some problematic speech can be curtailed.
Censorship is not the only tool for fighting weaponized disinformation. Sites like politifact.com and factcheck.org are reliable, nonpartisan falsehood catchers. In addition, media literacy courses can help people learn how to detect propaganda, bias and outright lies. Some politicians, alas, don’t think such controversial subjects should be taught in our schools.
Jackdaws would disagree. They take information seriously. That’s a major reason they flock together — to exchange reliable intelligence about weather, predators, where grain is stored and which humans to trust (they can recognize individual faces).
The Exeter team says one of its next steps is to see if jackdaws can also learn to recognize disinformation. I suspect they can. After all, for them — as for us — truthful information is not just essential to democracy. It’s a matter of life and death.