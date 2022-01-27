Donald Morrison: The sinner who might become a saint

Lost in the news this week is a small story you may have missed, especially if you’re not one of the 30 percent of Americans raised Catholic. Dorothy Day, the 20th-century activist who fought for the poor and the oppressed, is up for sainthood.
Volunteers in New York City, where she lived until her death in 1980 at age 83, have worked for decades amassing evidence to support her canonization. The documents have just been sent off to the Vatican for evaluation.
If all goes well, Day could become St. Dorothy in 10 years or so. Sainthood is a big deal, an ecclesiastical seal of approval on one’s life and holiness.
It’s amazing that Dorothy Day is being considered for sainthood at all. She was the kind of Catholic many church leaders love to hate. She grew up Protestant, experimented with sex and communism, had an abortion, got divorced, had a kid out of wedlock and probably committed other sins as well. But in her late 20s, she mended her ways, embraced the Church of Rome and, in 1933, founded the Catholic Worker Movement, a robustly leftist outfit.
Its members stood up for workers, marched for peace, went to jail for civil rights. They also fed and sheltered the poor. Still do, in more than 200 locations around the world. They still publish The Catholic Worker, a newspaper Day launched in 1933. It still costs a penny.
In 1996, Hollywood made a movie about her amazing life, starring Moira Kelly as Dorothy. A feature-length documentary followed in 2005. Pope Francis, during his 2015 visit to the U.S., singled out Day for praise.
The church’s American hierarchy has been less enthusiastic about the bulldozer from Brooklyn. She was too liberal, too libertine for that mostly conservative, entirely male club. Yet ordinary Catholics, polls show, seem less punctilious than the bishops about maintaining doctrinal orthodoxy in such neuralgic matters as sex, divorce, gay marriage and even abortion rights.
Don’t blame the bishops. Like leaders everywhere, they’re torn between the organization’s founding ideals and the need to protect its turf. In fact, the church has always embraced the poor, more or less.
It moved sharply toward “more” with Pope Leo XIII’s 1891 encyclical “Rerum Novarum” (often translated as “The Rights and Duties of Capital and Labor”), an attempt to give the church relevance amid the social upheavals of the industrial age. That document, and the hardships of the 1930s, inspired Day and others to put Christ’s words into action, to see a direct link between church teachings and what today is called social justice.
Generations of Catholics have followed Day’s example. Among them was Michael Harrington, whose “The Other America,” a searing indictment of poverty in America, appeared exactly 60 years ago. The book is credited with inspiring President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty.
That same impulse was behind the 2015 “Million Acts of Mercy” campaign. Born in the Berkshires and copied widely, it challenged Catholics to perform individual works of kindness, recorded on a Facebook page.
To declare Day a saint, the Vatican needs proof she inspired at least two miracles, like recovery from a terminal illness after seeking her intervention. I think she’s halfway toward the goal. The U.S. conference of bishops, impressed by her life and good works, has endorsed the sainthood campaign, unanimously.
Even Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the conservative archbishop of New York, presided over the ceremony last month at St. Patrick’s Cathedral at which Day’s sainthood documents were sealed for shipment. Dolan, who gave the opening prayer at the 2020 Republican National Convention that nominated Donald Trump for president, indicated that this event might be somewhat more significant. “Folks,” he said, “we’re witnessing history.”
And so it came to pass, that a divorcee with an arrest record as long as a Solemn (High) Mass has brought the Catholic hierarchy and the church faithful together over the true meaning of religion, goodness and life. If that’s not a miracle, what is?