Donald Morrison: Why we have Earth Day and why climate change makes the holiday more important every year

On the morning of Jan. 28, 1969, a Union Oil Co. drilling platform in the Pacific Ocean off Santa Barbara, Calif., started leaking crude.
By the next day, a 75-square-mile slick came ashore, fouling the city’s beaches and killing thousands of sea creatures. It was the biggest oil spill America had ever seen.
Gaylord Nelson, a Democratic senator from Wisconsin, happened to be flying to a meeting in California that day. His plane passed over Santa Barbara, and he couldn’t believe his eyes. Everything below him was black.
Nelson was so traumatized that he helped organize Earth Day, a festival of ecological awareness held the following year. Twenty million people took to the streets in what is still the country’s — and the world’s — single biggest protest event ever.
Nelson’s collaborators included a handful of student activists and U.S. Rep. Pete McCloskey of California, a liberal Republican (remember those?). Also, Julian Koenig, a New York advertising executive whose “Think Small” campaign for Volkswagen was a Madison Avenue legend.
April 22 was chosen because it coincided with college spring breaks and with Arbor Day, a plant-a-tree event popular in the U.S. since the 1870s. Koenig came up with the name Earth Day, chosen for its power and simplicity. Also, he later said, because he was born on April 22 and the name sounded like “birthday.”
That first Earth Day distilled a growing unease among Americans over how they had been treating God’s green earth. That concern was fed by books like Rachel Carson’s 1962 anti-pesticide exposé “Silent Spring,” by the powerful 1968 “Earthrise” photo of the moon taken by Apollo 17 astronauts, and by a few notoriously polluted sites like Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River, which occasionally caught fire.
And so we gather today, as on every April 22 since 1970, in towns across the Berkshires and the nation, to celebrate Earth Day — with rallies, seminars, nature walks and neighborhood cleanups.
We will also give a nod to the Paris Agreement, signed on Earth Day 2016 by 192 countries. The accord commits them to limiting the average increase in global temperatures to 2.0 degrees centigrade since the designated start of the Industrial Revolution in 1880.
That 2.0 limit is the dreaded “tipping point,” after which catastrophic climate change might well be unstoppable. To avoid such a fate, researchers say, nations will need to cut carbon dioxide emissions in half by 2050.
We’re nowhere close. Heck, we haven’t reduced CO2 emissions at all, and it’s starting to look as if we can’t. We’re hooked on fossil fuels and prospecting for more. We’ve turned human-made climate change into a partisan issue, and some people still don’t think it’s a big deal.
In a Barr Foundation/MassINC poll out this week, only 47 percent of Massachusetts residents called climate a “high priority,” down from 54 percent in 2019. They were more concerned about health care, energy costs and jobs.
Of course, the climate doesn’t care what we think. The year 2020 was the hottest on record, and 2022 could be worse. That means more droughts and wildfires, more killer storms and floods, more climate-driven wars and refugees, more species extinction. We’re adding carbon to the atmosphere faster than we were in 2016. We’re not investing enough in conservation, remediation, clean energy and carbon capture to save our own species, let alone others.
That’s why this Earth Day could be the most important yet. And maybe the last one on which we still have a decent chance to avert catastrophe.
Ask the folks in Santa Barbara, an elegant city of 90,000 with a thriving tourism industry, pristine beaches and a long memory. Just last month, local county commissioners took up a request by Exxon-Mobil to expand its oil operations there.
Amid strong public opposition, the plan was rejected. In Santa Barbara, the unwilling birthplace of Earth Day, people know what can happen if they don’t stand up.