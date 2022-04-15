Donald Morrison: Like baseball, Easter fills us with much needed hope for a better season ahead

As a kid, I was never a big fan of Easter. It couldn’t match the appeal of its major liturgical-calendar rival, Christmas, with all those presents, fragrant evergreens, reindeers flying, sleigh bells ringing, children singing, chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Did I mention presents?
Instead, Easter’s unique selling proposition is a bunny that hides hard-boiled eggs, or plastic replicas thereof, on the lawn.
All right, there’s chocolate involved. But just getting to Easter involves a slog through 40 days of Lent. Once arrived, I would have to spend a whole Holy Week — much of it in church — grappling with a story that my kid-brain found hard to grasp.
So, the guy whose birth I just celebrated a few months earlier decides to die for my sins, gruesomely, even though I never asked him to and hadn’t yet racked up any capital offenses myself? Three days later he rises from the dead, makes unannounced appearances for a few weeks and then blasts off from the planet to wait for me in heaven?
About this time in my life, I discovered that Easter coincides with Passover, a full-blooded tale any boy could love. You know, God tells the Israelites to get vaccinated with lambs’ blood so the plague will pass over them and infect the bad guys and the good guys can escape through waves that Moses orders to part, subsequently drowning the pursuing bad guys in their chariots. What a great movie or TV series this would make. (And did, six times since 1923, according to imdb.com.) Judaism looked irresistibly cool.
Oh, I knew that Easter, too, is supposed to be about serious things — renewal, resurrection, redemption. But to me it all sounded suspiciously like wishful thinking.
Which is why, I concluded, God invented baseball.
It too rises from the dead every year about this time. On opening day, the outfield is as green as Tanglewood in August and every team has a perfect record. Anything can happen.
Of course, it can rain a lot in early baseball season, even snow in the northern franchises. And this year we almost didn’t have a season at all. Labor problems, for at least the 12th time since the landmark 1927 walkout. But there was a last-minute miracle, not nearly as dramatic as Moses’ feat, but it worked.
Outside the world of baseball, however, I find it hard to muster much hope this Easter season. Ukraine is on fire. Russia is committing war crimes. An attempt to overturn an election is going largely unpunished and likely to recur. Politicians in many states are making life difficult for teachers, librarians, women, doctors, immigrants, minorities and, of course, voters.
Meanwhile, inflation is raging. The supply chain is rusting. Labor shortages are inflicting chaos everywhere. COVID is making a comeback. Climate change is getting worse, and we’re doing roughly zilch about it, lest we raise gasoline prices even further.
There’s even a shortage of eggs. Bird flu is to blame, and just in time for Easter. Bah, humbunny.
If you’re wondering why God even bothered to give us this whole Easter-hopey-springy thing, you’re not alone. My granddaughter, at an Easter service when she was about 6, asked why that guy in the loincloth was hanging on that cross. My wife whispered the standard Pascal explanation. Then the kid asked, for all to hear: “And he was OK with that?”
Well, yes, I think he was. He no doubt wanted to show us the importance of hope, the possibility of forgiveness. Otherwise, we mortals wouldn’t be able to face our innate fear of death and the crushing reality of life. That reality is very un-hopeful right now, not for the first time but worse than usual.
To help in moments like these, I am convinced, Jesus also wanted us to discover the core truth of baseball — the feature that makes our national pastime more like life than perhaps any other sport. That truth, the one we must never forget: The game’s not over ’til the last out.
Miracles can happen. Play ball.