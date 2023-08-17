When I was in high school, I landed a summer job as a reporter at my local newspaper.

A small and venerable daily much like this one, in a town much like Pittsfield, it was founded in 1835 and occupied an old factory building overlooking the Mississippi River from the free state of Illinois.

To get to the newsroom, I had to walk past the shell of an antique hand-cranked press. It had belonged to Elijah P. Lovejoy, editor of an abolitionist newspaper just across the river in the slave state of Missouri. Finding that location increasingly dangerous, he fled in 1836 to our seemingly placid town.

One November night a year later, an angry pro-slavery mob broke into the waterfront building where the transplanted Lovejoy had just taken delivery of a new press. When he tried to repel the intruders, they shot him to death and threw his press into the river.

My paper moved into the dead man’s offices and essentially carried on his anti-slavery work. The remains of the plundered press were retrieved and put on display in the lobby.

I thought of that episode when I heard that police last week had raided a small Kansas newspaper, the Marion County Record (circ. 4,000), as well as the homes of its reporters and owners. The cops seized documents and computers to determine whether the paper had improperly obtained damaging information about a prominent local citizen.

One of the Record’s proprietors, a 98-year-old woman, was so upset by intrusion that she collapsed and died.

The case has become a nationally prominent story of daunting complexity, though one thing seems clear: Both federal and Kansas law require far more proof of wrongdoing for authorities to invade a newspaper office, much less the homes of its publishers.

Indeed, the freedom of journalists to do their job without undue government interference has been honored in America for centuries, even before the Constitution enshrined it in 1789. Remember John Peter Zenger? If not, look him up.

Last week’s raid in Kansas, like the one that killed Lovejoy, is a reminder of how fragile that freedom can be.

These are difficult times for journalists, especially those working at newspapers. Their jobs, readers and advertisers are defecting to digital outlets and other distractions. Politicians denounce the press as biased, craven, a tool of nefarious elites. Miscreants exposed by fine reporting file punitive lawsuits. Anti-press anger is high.

In 2018, a man with a grudge against the Annapolis, Md., Capital-Gazette walked into its offices with a gun and murdered five staff members. In the two days after George Floyd’s 2020 death at the hands of Minneapolis police, at least 60 reporters were attacked by protesters, bystanders or law enforcement officers. Last year, a disgruntled local official was arrested in the stabbing death of an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A recent Pew survey of U.S. journalists found that 57 percent were “concerned about the future of press freedom.” Many of those are no doubt worried that our former president, who famously called journalists “enemies of the people,” is subtly stirring supporters to violence against his perceived enemies.

What’s an ink-stained wretch to do? Stockpile body armor? Yield the public square to thugs and ideologues?

Perhaps, instead, we scribblers can take heart from some words by Lovejoy.

They’re engraved on a 110-foot-tall monument to his memory that was erected by my hometown in 1897 near his grave: “As long as I am an American citizen, as long as American blood runs in these veins, I shall hold myself at liberty to speak, to write, to publish whatever I please on any subject — being amenable to the laws of my country for the same.”

My old newspaper, like many in this difficult era, has gone bankrupt, changed hands several times, and moved repeatedly to ever-cheaper quarters. But it still comes out six days a week.

Its current offices are only steps from the spot where Lovejoy became the nation’s first martyr to journalistic freedom. The remains of his press are still displayed in the lobby.