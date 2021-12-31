This is the week when journalistic pundits, financial analysts and celebrity academics try to make sense of the past 12 months, prognosticate about the year ahead and, if they’ve had too much coffee, draw lessons for posterity. I’m not going to do that.
Never was much good at it anyway. I called the 2016 election for Hillary Clinton, and I predicted five out of the last three economic recessions — as two too many compared to reality. I am, however, a serial parent and grandparent, and thus eminently qualified in the ancient and arcane art of reading the expressions on a newborn baby’s face.
I had that opportunity recently when I gazed for the first time at my newest grandson, the perfect holiday gift. He was barely a week old, but in his eyes I could see hidden depths of intelligence and patience. (I would expect nothing less.) Also, unmistakable traces of … worry.
About what? I wondered. His next meal, his current diaper, his ever-gurgling tummy? Or maybe, I thought, he’s worried about the world we’ll be leaving him. He was giving me a look that said, “Love you, Grandpa, but you guys sure messed up.”
He has a point. Our generation is bequeathing him, and his entire age group, a planet threatened by climate problems that we helped create, knowingly worsened and continue to neglect. We’re handing him a world beset by war, terrorism, racism, inequality, out-of-control technology. We’re leaving him a nation that, if some current trends continue, may no longer be a democracy by the time he’s of voting age.
It didn’t have to be that way. We’ve known for decades that our addiction to fossil fuels was jeopardizing the prosperity and very survival of future generations. Also, that our overly financialized economy was a con game, our health care system a shambles, our political system distinguished by pandering and paralysis. We did approximately zilch to fix these problems.
And so, the generation of Jack — that’s his name — will pay the price for our folly and fecklessness. He and his cohorts will have every right to curse our memory.
Decades ago, when my brand-new eyes first met my father’s, I probably discerned a bit more confidence. He had just returned from helping defeat fascism. The U.S. economy was booming, and America was the envy of the world. Beaming with optimism, my dad was preparing to buy the business where he’d worked before the war.
I must have gazed up at him and thought, “I can relax. He’s got this.” And he did, for years.
My son is beaming these days, though exhausted and focused on my new grandson’s immediate needs. That frees me to think long term, a pleasure for folks my age. Except that the resulting conclusions are deeply unpleasant.
We pretty much knew how to address the various problems our offspring will inherit. We’ve been talking for years about tighter emissions rules, carbon taxes, stronger anti-trust enforcement, better privacy protections, more effective campaign finance limits, more robust voting protections, universal health coverage, subsidized child care, paid leave, saner laws on gun violence, immigration, homelessness and drug abuse, along with a hundred other steps that would have made my grandson’s world a vastly better place.
But, we just couldn’t get it done, and we won’t be around to finish the job. We blew it. Time to pass the torch.
It’s amazing how many facial expressions a newborn has. Besides worry, I’ve seen enthusiasm, boredom, fear, fascination, disdain and joy scud across my grandson’s visage, like clouds on a windy afternoon.
Magazines and websites for new parents offer articles attempting to decode every young smile and grimace. Serious researchers caution against reading too much into these, noting that babies need more than a few weeks to develop the cognitive skills and facial muscles to form purposeful expressions.
They never met my grandson. Nestled in the crook of my arm the other day, he took a deep breath, squared his shoulders, thrust out his Morrisonesque jaw and gave me an arrestingly level, reassuring gaze. It was as if he could read my regrets and insecurities. And respond, with the innate wisdom and boundless confidence of the very young: “Relax, Grandpa. I’ve got this.”