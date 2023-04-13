Donald Morrison: Can Great Barrington muster a Bedford Falls-style rescue to give the Triplex Cinema 'A Wonderful Life'?

I grew up in Hollywood. At the Grand Theater, to be exact, my sleepy Midwestern town’s incongruously ornate, 1,000-seat movie palace. It was built in 1920 and, sadly, closed in 1977.

The Grand was where I fell in love with the movies. Also, with the girls who’d gather for the 25-cent Saturday matinees. From opposite sides of the balcony, I and my pimply pals would try to focus on the screen while ogling our lovely contemporaries, as well as the older teenage couples necking cinematically in the upper rows.

My thoughts flew to those golden days recently when I heard that yet another small-town cinema might be in danger of closing: Great Barrington’s beloved Triplex.

That 1990s steel-and-concrete box has braved the fickle winds of the movie biz for nearly three decades, thanks largely to the imagination and sheer will of its founder, Richard Stanley. He gave the Triplex its eccentric formula of blockbusters and obscure indies. (Now playing: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” currently No. 1 at the U.S. box office, and the foster-care crime drama, “A Thousand and One,” barely in the running.)

Ready to “scale back” at age 79, Stanley found a buyer: Cinema Lab, a small for-profit chain whose owner, Luke Parker Bowles (yes, Camilla’s nephew) lives in New Jersey. The cavalry had arrived in the nick of time, just as in the movies.

One problem: Cinema Lab didn’t have sufficient funding and was seeking other investors. The cavalry, I feared, had blundered into the Battle of Little Big Horn — an 1876 disaster that has inspired more than a dozen movies. Or maybe I was reliving director Peter Bogdanovich’s 1971 tragedy, “The Last Picture Show.”

The movie theater business hasn’t been easy lately. Competition from streaming services, the much-improved offerings on TV and even the rise of TikTok have clobbered box office receipts. COVID closed theaters completely for nearly a year. The number of “screens” (the industry’s preferred count, since many cinemas are multiplexes) has dropped by 5.3 percent since 2019.

Still, the industry may be poised for a “Rocky”-like comeback. Revenues have mostly recovered from their COVID low. Movie studios will be shipping cinemas 40 percent more wide-release (2,000 screens or more) blockbusters this year than last.

Theaters, meanwhile, are upping their game — adding IMAX-size screens, Dolby-quality sound, Barcalounger-type seats, restaurant-style food and drink, and airline-inspired loyalty programs for frequent moviegoers.

Also, live-streamed music events. New York’s Metropolitan Opera now makes its entire season available in local theaters, including Great Barrington’s Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. The popular South Korean boy band BTS has made an extra $40 million from theater screenings of its latest concert tour.

Streaming has become not so much a threat to cinemas as an ally. Turns out, people are far more likely to stream something if it’s shown in theaters first. The big studios have gone back to releasing nearly all their films theatrically before they stream, instead of simultaneously. Even Netflix, also a movie producer, is premiering more of its films on the big screen.

And why not? There’s something magical about watching a film in a darkened theater with friends (or one special friend) on a big screen with great sound and buttery popcorn. Focuses the mind. Gets the heart thumping.

Speaking of which: In a scene right out of that 1946 classic, “It’s Wonderful Life,” local fans have launched a pulse-quickening GoFundMe campaign called “Save the Triplex.”

The goal is to keep the theater open, locally owned and art-house quirky, rather than just another showcase for “Batman” sequels and” Star Wars” knockoffs.

That’s a popular objective. Art House Convergence, a 600-member industry group, reports that nonprofit venues — with their loyal donors, volunteers and audiences — are thriving. Same for the 300-member League of Historic Theaters, most of which are now nonprofits. Cinephiles have deep feelings about their equivalent of my old Grand Theater.

It’s yet unclear whether the Triplex fundraising campaign will succeed — either on its own or in some kind of partnership with Cinema Lab — but folks are lining up to put money in Uncle Billy’s hat.

It’s a wonderful life indeed. The campaign raised $35,000 in its first five days, and the pace doesn’t seem to be slackening.

Several times more than that amount will likely be needed. So, let’s root for the good guys, save a gloriously idiosyncratic local treasure in the nick of time — and make sure happy endings don’t happen just in the movies.