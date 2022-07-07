Donald Morrison: Pre-Civil War story by Herman Melville rings disturbingly true today

When vacationing friends ask me what to do in the Berkshires this summer, I recommend a visit to Arrowhead. Named after the Native American artifacts found nearby, this 1780s Pittsfield farmhouse was for nearly 14 years the home of author Herman Melville.
Arrowhead is on Holmes Road, about a mile north of its junction with Route 20. And smack in the middle of our current national crisis.
Melville bought Arrowhead in 1850 and wrote some of his most memorable works there: “Bartleby, the Scrivener,” “Benito Cereno,” “The Confidence-Man” and, of course, the great “Moby-Dick.”
Five years after that whale of a masterpiece, Melville also produced a little-known — but now disturbingly relevant — short story, “I and my Chimney.” The tale was inspired by Arrowhead’s enormous brick chimney, 12 feet square at its cellar base and touching most major rooms in the house.
In the story, an aging narrator rambles on about his beloved fireplace and the pleasant hours he spends gazing into its embers. But his wife sees the brick monolith as a smoking, crumbling ruin that threatens to bring down the entire house. The story follows her attempts to repair or remove the chimney, and his to protect it from change.
Scholars have long puzzled over what the chimney represents. Male truculence? The power of tradition? Nothing in particular? In 1963, a Virginia-based critic named William Sowder found an intriguing alternative. The brick monolith, he wrote, can be only one thing: slavery.
Makes sense. Melville was writing only four years before the Civil War. He followed national affairs closely, and he realized that slavery was undermining not just the South but the entire Republic.
Melville’s elderly narrator, possibly a transplanted Southerner, knows that his chimney is a menace. Still, he can’t bear to lose that comfy brick companion and concede defeat to an industrious, Northern-style reformer, i.e., his wife.
Melville was a master of allegory, and I stumbled across “I and my Chimney” while scanning his body of work for a literary parallel to our own times. Like Melville’s, they’re troubled.
A stubborn, political right and its hand-packed Supreme Court are dragging us into the misty past — toward an era when tradition was revered, white men were masters, guns and God were important, women and minorities were not. Meanwhile, the sentries of sanity can’t stir themselves to slow this juggernaut.
Moderate Republicans, what few remain, have been cowed into silence by their increasingly ideological colleagues. Democrats lack the will or the funds or the messaging — and certainly control of the Senate — to form a robust response, like expanding the size of the court or shoring up voting rights. Nor can they deliver on their more mundane goals, like drug-price controls or guaranteed family leave. Polls show the party may lose seats in November’s midterm elections.
Melville detested slavery, yet he was a realist. He found northern abolitionists annoyingly self-righteous and risibly ineffective against the monolith of southern obstructionism. By 1851, he had concluded that the Union was all but doomed.
He turned out to be right, of course. But “I and My Chimney” stops well short of civil war. Instead, the wife keeps trying one useless scheme after another to save the house. The old narrator thwarts her at every turn, In the end, though, he must spend nearly every waking minute in front of the fireplace, lest his spouse sneak in a meddling architect or stone mason while he’s away.
I have no idea how America’s current story will end. In “I and My Chimney,” the eager reformer was no match for the stubborn conservative. But the situation today is a bit more fluid.
Though conservatives are on the upswing, they may find diminishing returns to their success. Most Americans support such “liberal” goals as protecting abortion rights, strengthening gun safety laws and fighting climate change. The closer conservatives get to thwarting such objectives, the less support they may have to continue their advance.
Arrowhead still stands, along with that chimney. In Melville’s tale, as in our own developing narrative, neither side has yet won a definitive victory. Nonetheless, our recent struggle — like the saga of the chimney — has already produced one tragic outcome: A long and workable marriage of two head-strong partners has all but collapsed.