Donald Morrison: The idea of giving free money to folks who need it most is making a comeback

The Black Panther Party was a racial justice movement founded in the 1960s by militant Black activists Huey Newton and Bobby Seale. Plagued by infighting, shoot-outs with police and dirty tricks from the FBI, the party disappeared in the 1970s.
But one of its signature proposals is back: a guaranteed basic income.
The idea had been around at least since the 1930s, though the Black Panthers were the first to write it into a party platform. Now the notion is gaining momentum.
In the past three years, 26 U.S. cities have started giving small groups of people between $375 and $1,000 a month — no strings attached. As many as 70 other mayors are considering similar moves.
The goal is to get cash into the hands of folks who need it, without the usual red tape. You know: work requirements, proof of destitution, spending restrictions, a cumbersome application process.
Researchers are following these pilot projects closely, and the results so far are promising. Child poverty typically declines among recipient families, health and happiness levels rise, breadwinners mostly keep working and the money is spent responsibly.
Stanford University’s Basic Income Lab examined 7,341 beneficiaries and found that 96 percent of their pennies from heaven went for housing, food, clothing, education, medical care, transportation, utilities and other essentials. Only 4 percent was spent on travel, entertainment and leisure.
All this should come as no surprise, since the federal government recently tried a basic income scheme on a much larger scale, with similar outcomes.
As part of the COVID relief effort, Congress last year approved a major expansion of the child tax credit. American families could receive up to $300 per child every month. Millions did. The percentage of kids living in poverty dropped by nearly half.
But the number started rising last month after the plan expired and Republicans blocked its renewal. They and other critics made the traditional argument that giving money away rewards laziness, discourages people from taking jobs and insults those who work.
Poverty has long carried a stigma in America’s “up-by-the-bootstraps” culture. Waves of welfare “reform” efforts have focused less on making poor people richer than on policing fraud and discouraging dependency.
Ronald Reagan trimmed benefit programs and railed against “welfare queens.” Bill Clinton imposed a work requirement on recipients.
That get-tough approach h—as rarely made significant gains in well-being. Nor has it acknowledged that poverty isn’t just character-related, but also structural.
Many people are, and remain, poor because of historical inequalities in educational opportunities, or because the justice system targets them disproportionately with fines and bail requirements — as well as petty-crime records that limit employment.
Meanwhile, discriminatory lending, zoning and highway-location practices have kept some neighborhoods poor and many residents from building wealth as homeowners. The average black or Hispanic family in the U.S. has a real net worth of around $300,000, barely one-quarter of the average white counterpart. For most families, a home is their biggest asset.
Even when people manage to get above the federal poverty line — currently $30,000 a year for a family of four — they fall off the so-called “benefits cliff” and are forced out of means-tested programs like food stamps, child care subsidies and Medicaid. They end up worse-off than before.
In addition, wages and assistance programs haven’t kept pace with reality. A worker earning the federal minimum wage — $7.25 an hour, unchanged since 2009 — can no longer afford a two-bedroom apartment in any U.S. metropolitan area.
A guaranteed income doesn’t solve all those problems, but it sure helps. That’s why many of the new programs have generous income limits — in Baltimore, for instance, three times the federal poverty level.
A few programs have no firm limits or, like the one in Los Angeles, select participants randomly. Even the newly discontinued federal COVID payments were available, in reduced amounts, to families making $400,000 a year.
Direct payments may sound like a progressive dream, but leading conservatives have long had a soft spot for them. In 1962, the late free-market guru Milton Friedman proposed a “negative income tax,” basically an annual payment for those with too little income to tax. His goal wasn’t so much philanthropy as eliminating bureaucracy and boosting private enterprise.
Today, some conservative thinkers argue that giving money directly is not just anti-bureaucracy, but also pro-family. Newly imposed restrictions on abortion, they say, mean that more parents will need help raising more kids and that, for economic and demographic reasons, the U.S. needs more kids. Also, fewer poor people.
Sounds like the basis for a deal. Indeed, members of Congress from both parties say they support tax and benefits reforms that would, in effect, give Americans money to spend as they see fit.
Should that paradise come to pass, let’s make sure the Black Panthers get at least some credit for preparing the way. If only for the delicious irony of it all.
The party’s gun-toting, fire-breathing founders surely had no idea that something as gentle and policy-wonky as a guaranteed basic income might well be their legacy.